Local film 'Lakutshona iLanga' is a tribute to Africa, mothers & everyday heroes

22 December 2022 2:04 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
SA film makers
SA film
‘Lakutshon’ Ilanga’
Phumi Morare
Clarence Ford

Add multiple award-winning film, 'Lakutshona iLanga' to your watch list on Showmax. Click to find out why this one is a MUST-SEE!

Clarence Ford chats to local director, Phumi Morare about her multiple award-winning short film, 'Lakutshona iLanga' (When the Sun Sets) which is on Showmax now.

Listen to the full interview below.

The film is about a young nurse searching for her brother through political unrest in SA — these lead characters are based on role models in Morare's life.

Morare submitted this film as her thesis for her MFA (Master of Fine Arts) in Film Directing at Chapman University in LA, California, along with fellow student Christine Cho as producer, in 2019.

Since then, the film has garnered many nominations, bringing home these awards:

  • HBO SHORT FILM COMPETITION WINNER: American Black Film Festival

  • STUDENT ACADEMY AWARDS GOLD WINNER: Narrative Domestic

  • DC SHORTS FILM FESTIVAL JURY PRIZE: Outstanding International Narrative Short​

  • 53rd NAACP IMAGE AWARDS WINNER: Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

When Ford asked Morare about the inspiration behind her creation, she said...

Black women raised me and I wished I could see the women I grew up around on screen.

Phumi Morare, local SA director

And she made her wish come true with this awe-inspiring lament to history through the quiet bravery of South African women, and phenomenal story telling.

Ford and Morare continued to chat about the film, particularly:

  • Selecting set locations with historical significance that add to the film's multilayered meaning.

  • Paying tribute to unsung South African heroes: the everyday women of SA who made it through political unrest with tenacity and courage.

  • Finding a new appreciation for what previous generations overcame to help the younger generation prosper.

  • How the power of love helps humanity transcend oppression.

Morare's film, especially telling history from the perspective of a female lead, allows unsung heroes (like her mom) to see themselves as heroes.

‘Do you realize you're a hero. No, I was just doing what needed to be done,’

Phumi Morare, local SA directors mom's response to her own story

We wish Morare well on her upcoming ventures and can't wait to see how this local maverick makes her life mission a reality.

My mission is to redeem African and feminine roles on screen.

Phumi Morare, local SA director

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Local film 'Lakutshona iLanga' is a tribute to Africa, mothers & everyday heroes




