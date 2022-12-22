'Ukrainians press on, despite dark times' - Greg Mills after trip to Kyiv

Today at 11:05 Relationship Focus - Song dedication: Love songs The Clement Manyathela Show

Today at 12:05 Business group Sakeliga takes Eskom to court over load reduction The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Bernadette Wicks - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:10 Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital preparing to deal with a security breach caused by criminals cutting copper pipes. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko - Gauteng Health MEC

Today at 12:15 Bakoven Beach in Cape Town has been temporarily closed due to an electrical fault with a sewer pump station. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Eddie Andrews - City of Cape Town Deputy Mayor

Today at 12:23 Traffic is expected to increase in the run-up to the Christmas holiday. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Thania Dhoogra, N3 Toll Concession’s operations manager

Today at 13:10 Food Feature: Mama Samba New eatery in Rosebank brings latin flair to Jozi! Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Jose Dos Passos - Owner of Mamba Samba Restaurant

Gary Hollywood - Owner of Mamba Samba Restaurant

Today at 13:35 Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Hugh Fraser, movie critic

Today at 13:50 Travel Feature: Exploring the Cradle of Human Culture, along the Western Cape’s West Coast (Part 2) Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Iga Motylska - Blogger at Eagerjourneys.com

Today at 14:05 The Upside of Failure with Dingaan Thobela Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Dingaan Thobela - Former World Boxing Champion at ...

Today at 14:35 702 Unplugged with the Legendary musician Thebe Mogane Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Thebe Mogane - Legendary Kwaito Musician

Today at 18:09 Online retail in South Africa passed the R50-billion milestone in 2022, driven by an ongoing boom in demand for home deliveries The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arthur Goldstuck - Founder and CEO at World Wide Worx

Today at 18:20 [PITCHED] Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors

