8 teenage girls charged with murdering of homeless man in 'swarm attack'

22 December 2022 11:48 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Murder
Toronto
Canada
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
teenage girls

Eight young girls, aged 13 to 16, have been charged with the murder of a 59-year-old man in Toronto, Canada.

Lester Kiewit interviews foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the stories making headlines around the world.

The teenage girls met online, and probably for the first time in person before coming together on the night of the attack.

They were arrested near the crime scene shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The unknown victim was home and living in a shelter at the time of his passing.

Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay

Canadian police are still trying to piece together the motive behind the crime.

The strange act has stunned Toronto.

They picked on this man at random. They swarmed around him and in a prolonged back and forth stabbed him multiple times over a period of three minutes.

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

Three minutes is a lot of stabbing.

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

It looks like eight girls came together, made a pact, and killed someone which is really awful...

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 8 teenage girls charged with murdering of homeless man in 'swarm attack'




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
