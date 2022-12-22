8 teenage girls charged with murdering of homeless man in 'swarm attack'
The teenage girls met online, and probably for the first time in person before coming together on the night of the attack.
They were arrested near the crime scene shortly after midnight on Sunday.
The unknown victim was home and living in a shelter at the time of his passing.
Canadian police are still trying to piece together the motive behind the crime.
The strange act has stunned Toronto.
They picked on this man at random. They swarmed around him and in a prolonged back and forth stabbed him multiple times over a period of three minutes.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
Three minutes is a lot of stabbing.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
It looks like eight girls came together, made a pact, and killed someone which is really awful...Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
