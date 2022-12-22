ICASA to auction more broadband spectrum, good news for rural access to internet





John Perlman spoke to Duncan McLeod, Techcentral Founder and Editor.

The process could triple the access to high-demand spectrum and aims ultimately to lower the cost of communication.

Additional broadband spectrum is necessary to expand 4G and 5G and other new-generation technologies.

In March, ICASA approved the first auction of broadband spectrum, which saw Liquid Intelligent Technologies, MTN, Cell C, Rain, Telkom, and Vodacom bid for various frequency bands.

The seven radio frequency bands span the low and medium frequencies between the ranges of 700MHz to 3 600Mhz, which have been designated worldwide for broadband mobile systems.

Duncan McLeod, TechCentral Founder and Editor says access to higher broadband spectrum like this could see greater connectivity to wireless internet in rural communities.

This will be achieved through nationwide digital migration, which is a prerequisite for the process, as the frequencies that the TV broadcasters use are the most suitable for delivering cost-effective wireless internet in rural areas over longer distances.

With digital migration on the way, once we operate with full access to the digital dividend spectrum [700 – 800 mHz], once we have access to that then we are going to be able to provide more robust reception or signals into rural areas. Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor - TechCentral

McLeod hopes spectrum access will become much less regulated in South Africa through licencing processes.

It's crazy that South Africa hadn’t introduced spectrum trading, yet many markets around the world already do this and it’s a very effective way of ensuring spectrum is allocated in the most efficient manner possible… Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor - TechCentral

