Be aware of the consequences of taking out a home loan as a couple

22 December 2022 4:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler explores what happens in the case of death or divorce when a home loan is in both your names.

Motheo Khoaripe talks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.

- It seems like a good idea for a committed couple to buy a property together, but taking out a home loan in both names can come at a cost.

- Wendy Knowler looks at the different scenarios that can play out in the event of death or divorce, and also learns something new.

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com
© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

It seems like a good idea for a committed couple to buy a property together, taking out a home loan in both their names.

However, there is a downside when a big life change occurs further down the line like a death or a divorce.

That’s when, legally, the bond has to be transferred into the name of one party - and it comes at a cost.

Credit life insurance will cover the remaining party in the case of a death as that portion of the bond liability gets written off.

RELATED: 'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'

In the case of divorce, it's a different matter.

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the case of a 60-year-old woman who got her house signed over to her when she and her spouse divorced.

Debbie had been unaware that the mortgage would need to be cancelled, with transfer fees paid from one partner to the other.

This is required in terms of South African law.

FNB now wants me to apply for a new bond and add to it the costs of transfer fees etc. There is R256 000 remaining on the bond. FNB is requiring me to apply for a new bond of R300 000 so that transfer costs may be included.

Debbie - Home co-owner

What Knowler did find out for the first time, is that being married in Community of Property (COP) can actually benefit you in this particular scenario.

Because Debbie was married in this way, she is in fact exempt from paying transfer duty.

All she is liable for is the recommended conveyancing tariff fee, currently set at R2 680.

That's for a bond endorsement on a substitution of debtor in the event that the parties were married in COP and the property is allocated specifically in a court order in the event of divorce, says FNB.

So had Debbie been married out of community of property, she’d now be faced with a far bigger amount to pay. I learnt something!

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

For more detail, scroll to the top to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Be aware of the consequences of taking out a home loan as a couple




