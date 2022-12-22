Be aware of the consequences of taking out a home loan as a couple
Motheo Khoaripe talks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.
- It seems like a good idea for a committed couple to buy a property together, but taking out a home loan in both names can come at a cost.
- Wendy Knowler looks at the different scenarios that can play out in the event of death or divorce, and also learns something new.
It seems like a good idea for a committed couple to buy a property together, taking out a home loan in both their names.
However, there is a downside when a big life change occurs further down the line like a death or a divorce.
That’s when, legally, the bond has to be transferred into the name of one party - and it comes at a cost.
Credit life insurance will cover the remaining party in the case of a death as that portion of the bond liability gets written off.
RELATED: 'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'
In the case of divorce, it's a different matter.
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the case of a 60-year-old woman who got her house signed over to her when she and her spouse divorced.
Debbie had been unaware that the mortgage would need to be cancelled, with transfer fees paid from one partner to the other.
This is required in terms of South African law.
FNB now wants me to apply for a new bond and add to it the costs of transfer fees etc. There is R256 000 remaining on the bond. FNB is requiring me to apply for a new bond of R300 000 so that transfer costs may be included.Debbie - Home co-owner
What Knowler did find out for the first time, is that being married in Community of Property (COP) can actually benefit you in this particular scenario.
Because Debbie was married in this way, she is in fact exempt from paying transfer duty.
All she is liable for is the recommended conveyancing tariff fee, currently set at R2 680.
That's for a bond endorsement on a substitution of debtor in the event that the parties were married in COP and the property is allocated specifically in a court order in the event of divorce, says FNB.
So had Debbie been married out of community of property, she’d now be faced with a far bigger amount to pay. I learnt something!Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
For more detail, scroll to the top to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Be aware of the consequences of taking out a home loan as a couple
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51418949_happy-family-standing-together-while-holding-a-sold-sign.html?term=black%2Bfamily%2Bsold&vti=mxpb7nyrbymyd5lorv-2-9
More from Business
Meet Wayne Duvenage, the activist CEO that brought down E-tolls
Wayne Duvenage is the CEO of OUTA, the organisation that recently scored a victory by bringing an end to E-tolls.Read More
Why financial infidelity is as bad as cheating and how to remedy it
Hiding your latest shoe purchase from your partner is not on the same level as hiding your level of debt, but lying about money can break down your relationship.Read More
Investment app launches child accounts to help educate your kids about money
The award-winning Franc app was launched in 2018 to "help South Africans save, invest and learn about investments".Read More
Property: 'Most of SA will stay buyers' market, bar pockets of excellence'
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Only Realty's Grant Smee about property trends we can expect to see in 2023.Read More
SANDF is inadequately equipped to pick up sabotage at Eskom - military analyst
Soldiers don't have the necessary skills required to pick up acts of sabotage in the system, says Helmoed Heitman.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the updated Suzuki S-Presso - cheapest car in South Africa
The Suzuki S-Presso, one of the best-selling cars in South Africa, just got better.Read More
'Two thirds of average middle class salary now goes to just servicing loans'
Eighty20 Consulting's latest figures show signs of growing credit stress on South Africa's middle-income consumers.Read More
Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction)
Ghana's Finance Ministry says it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans as it goes about restructuring its external debt.Read More
Got lucky with a 13th cheque or bonus? Essential DOs and DONT's
Rand Swiss' Gary Booysen shares valuable tips on spending or investing your extra money wisely.Read More
More from Lifestyle
5 ways to cope with loss of a loved one during the festive season
The holiday season may be one of the hardest times to cope with such loss.Read More
Meet Wayne Duvenage, the activist CEO that brought down E-tolls
Wayne Duvenage is the CEO of OUTA, the organisation that recently scored a victory by bringing an end to E-tolls.Read More
What is LOVE? Neurology has a decidedly unromantic answer
Love, in all of its forms, is widely spoken about in song, art, and literature - but what does science have to say about it?Read More
Why financial infidelity is as bad as cheating and how to remedy it
Hiding your latest shoe purchase from your partner is not on the same level as hiding your level of debt, but lying about money can break down your relationship.Read More
Investment app launches child accounts to help educate your kids about money
The award-winning Franc app was launched in 2018 to "help South Africans save, invest and learn about investments".Read More
Property: 'Most of SA will stay buyers' market, bar pockets of excellence'
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Only Realty's Grant Smee about property trends we can expect to see in 2023.Read More
The West's influence on the 'demonisation' of African spirituality
There are many rituals that are tied closely to African traditions, but many of these have been criticised or demonised over time.Read More
Top 12 paid internships (Eskom makes the list) to kickstart your career in 2023
If you've graduated or need experience while studying, strengthen your CV by applying for these internships at superb companies.Read More
5 tips to help deal with seasonal blues over the holiday period
Dealing with this season can be difficult and even traumatic for some.Read More