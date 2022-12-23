What is LOVE? Neurology has a decidedly unromantic answer
Clarence Ford interviews Wits University Neurologist Girish Modi.
Love is a varied and complex subject that is difficult to quantify.
It is, says Modi, a combination of psychosocial and chemical interactions that produce the feeling of love.
Is the neurochemistry of love complete? The answer is no.Girish Modi, Neurologist - Wits University Faculty of Health Sciences
The love hormone "oxytocin" and the happy hormone "dopamine" are produced when someone experiences romance.
However, Modi says this cannot be the only basis for love as someone cannot be chemically induced to love.
When you start the science of love, and you break it down into a whole host of chemicals, you kill it in a sense.Girish Modi, Neurologist - Wits University Faculty of Health Sciences
Typically, romantic love consists of two types: passionate and companionate love.
Passionate love is what people typically consider being “in love” or the honeymoon phase. It includes feelings of passion and an intense longing for someone.
However, the "love high" often does not last, but potentially transitions to companionate love, which is not felt with the same intensity, but is nuanced, established, and complicated.
You get a burst, you go through these phases, and then the body or brain itself controls the outpouring of hormones. You can never get a continuous flow of dopamine…Girish Modi, Neurologist - Wits University Faculty of Health Sciences
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What is LOVE? Neurology has a decidedly unromantic answer
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/YLkBly2HVHY
More from Lifestyle
5 ways to cope with loss of a loved one during the festive season
The holiday season may be one of the hardest times to cope with such loss.Read More
Meet Wayne Duvenage, the activist CEO that brought down E-tolls
Wayne Duvenage is the CEO of OUTA, the organisation that recently scored a victory by bringing an end to E-tolls.Read More
Why financial infidelity is as bad as cheating and how to remedy it
Hiding your latest shoe purchase from your partner is not on the same level as hiding your level of debt, but lying about money can break down your relationship.Read More
Investment app launches child accounts to help educate your kids about money
The award-winning Franc app was launched in 2018 to "help South Africans save, invest and learn about investments".Read More
Property: 'Most of SA will stay buyers' market, bar pockets of excellence'
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Only Realty's Grant Smee about property trends we can expect to see in 2023.Read More
Be aware of the consequences of taking out a home loan as a couple
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler explores what happens in the case of death or divorce when a home loan is in both your names.Read More
The West's influence on the 'demonisation' of African spirituality
There are many rituals that are tied closely to African traditions, but many of these have been criticised or demonised over time.Read More
Top 12 paid internships (Eskom makes the list) to kickstart your career in 2023
If you've graduated or need experience while studying, strengthen your CV by applying for these internships at superb companies.Read More
5 tips to help deal with seasonal blues over the holiday period
Dealing with this season can be difficult and even traumatic for some.Read More