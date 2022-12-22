The West's influence on the 'demonisation' of African spirituality
Clement Manyathela spoke to Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, African spiritual teacher and healer and Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, historian and author.
-
Many African rituals and traditions have been demonised, says Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi
-
This is largely due to the influence of colonisation and religion, argues Dr Zulumathabo Zulu
According to Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, African spirituality and rituals have always been deeply linked to nature and the world around us.
However, she said over time, and with the influence of religions, there has been a move away from this connection, and many people dismiss or judge these traditions.
We stopped seeing nature as a manifestation of divinity and we saw ourselves as superior.Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi, African spiritual teacher and healer
Dr Zulumathabo Zulu added that with the arrival of the Euro-Christian Colonialism there was a movement to displace local traditions and replace them with a European way of life.
In order to change the way African people were living and convert them to Christianity the colonial powers demonised the culture and rituals of the African people.
It was a struggle between our way of life and their way of life.Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, historian and author
He gave an example of a naming ritual, where a child would only receive their name and have a naming ceremony during a full moon only after their umbilical cord had fallen off.
This ritual became demonised not only by the colonisers but also by the African people, he adds.
He says that even the use of the term demon or demonic spirit has routes in colonisation as it was originally used to refer to those who resisted colonisation.
The way in which the Romans used the word, a demonic spirit meant anti-colonial resistance.Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, historian and author
Zulu says that in order to bring back the rituals and traditions of the past one fundamental component that needs to happen is the reclamation of land.
Ndlanzi added that there needs to be changes to bylaws and legislation that prohibits acts and movements needed to practice traditional rituals.
Listen to the audio above for more.
