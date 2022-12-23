Please save water ALWAYS: 'Full dams now does NOT guarantee future supplies'
Thulasizwe Simelane interviews Wisane Mavasa, spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation.
-
Residents are urged to use water cautiously despite high dam levels
-
With Gauteng not having its own water source, it is important to be prudent
Good rain this season has had a positive impact on dam levels across the country.
However, South Africa will always be a water-scarce country.
Having that level of water in our dams does not guarantee water security in the long run.Wisane Mavasa, spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation
She added that our water supply is dependent on sporadic rainfall, as seen by our dam levels that were dropping right after winter.
Mavasa says that, with Gauteng not having its own water source and relying on the water infrastructure and water transferred from other areas, it is important to use water cautiously.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_89520449_automatic-sprinkler-system-watering-the-lawn-on-a-background-of-green-grass.html
