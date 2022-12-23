South African saffron (cost: R250 000 per kg!) farmer takes on the world
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Bennie Engelbrecht, founder of Saffricon.
Saffron, a spice derived from the flower of Crocus sativus, grows in winter.
It has a distinctive red colour and is often referred to as "red gold".
Saffricon, the first commercial producer in South Africa, is looking to expand its horizon and compete with global players like Iran and Spain, within the next eight to 10 years.
After four years of extensive research, assessing the risks and possible gains, Engelbrecht pulled the trigger and started farming saffron, founding Saffricon in 2013.
I was looking for something that nobody's done before, that can be profitable, so I came upon saffron.Bennie Engelbrecht, founder of Saffricon
At the end of the day, everything showed me that the possibility is there and that it can work.Bennie Engelbrecht, founder of Saffricon
Saffron can be used on food as a spice, as dyes, and in fragrances but it also has 'tremendous' medicinal properties.
You can add value to the product and refine it to a lot of products and that to me was a big plus because you're not only driving your product in one direction but in different directions.Bennie Engelbrecht, founder of Saffricon
To increase the number of saffron farmers, and to give those interested an opportunity in the saffron industry, Saffricon founded and implemented the Saffron Incubation Program by Saffricon (SIPS program) to "provide training and support over an extended period of time to ensure the successful rollout of the program".
It is aimed at community and government-funded projects.
It's my brainchild.Bennie Engelbrecht, founder of Saffricon
At R250 000 per kilogram, and a very small market, do South Africans have the funds to purchase and farm this crop?
Is it sustainable in this county given the current financial climate, and a trial pack retailing at R15 000?
There's a big opportunity in South Africa for people to learn about something.Bennie Engelbrecht, founder of Saffricon
There's a lot of education that still needs to be done for people to know more about saffron and its benefits.Bennie Engelbrecht, founder of Saffricon
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South African saffron (cost: R250 000 per kg!) farmer takes on the world
Source : Pexels; Victoria Bowers
More from Local
Recovered explosives in East Rand were 'special forces level' says expert
Gauteng police recovered military explosives in the East Rand allegedly intended for illegal miners in Benoni.Read More
Temporary repairs put in place after copper theft at Baragwanath hospital
The MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development visited Baragwanath Hospital to assess the damage from stolen pipes.Read More
Please save water ALWAYS: 'Full dams now does NOT guarantee future supplies'
Ahead of the Christmas weekend, Gauteng residents are being urged to use water sparingly.Read More
Investment app launches child accounts to help educate your kids about money
The award-winning Franc app was launched in 2018 to "help South Africans save, invest and learn about investments".Read More
ICASA to auction more broadband spectrum, good news for rural access to internet
The Independent Communications Authority of SA has approved the auction and licensing of 7 mobile radio frequency bands in 2023.Read More
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost
African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday.Read More
ANC is no longer even remotely representative of SA demographics - analyst
"When people look at leadership, they want to see that they are being represented and at the moment the ANC is falling short."Read More
[WATCH] Warner Bros celebrates 100 years with 5-minute clip of all its movies
Warner Bros is turning 100 next April. Watch this moving clip that celebrates everything it ever produced.Read More
SANDF is inadequately equipped to pick up sabotage at Eskom - military analyst
Soldiers don't have the necessary skills required to pick up acts of sabotage in the system, says Helmoed Heitman.Read More
More from Business
Political and energy woes predicted to hinder SA economy performance into 2023
While the economy has shown resilience in the third quarter, it will contend with domestic and global volatility in the next year.Read More
Demand is plummeting, yet we still have loadshedding. Brace for a hectic 2023
"It's worrying that we're now two days from Christmas and we are still on stage four."Read More
Meet Wayne Duvenage, the activist CEO that brought down E-tolls
Wayne Duvenage is the CEO of OUTA, the organisation that recently scored a victory by bringing an end to E-tolls.Read More
Why financial infidelity is as bad as cheating and how to remedy it
Hiding your latest shoe purchase from your partner is not on the same level as hiding your level of debt, but lying about money can break down your relationship.Read More
Investment app launches child accounts to help educate your kids about money
The award-winning Franc app was launched in 2018 to "help South Africans save, invest and learn about investments".Read More
Property: 'Most of SA will stay buyers' market, bar pockets of excellence'
Motheo Khoaripe talks to Only Realty's Grant Smee about property trends we can expect to see in 2023.Read More
Be aware of the consequences of taking out a home loan as a couple
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler explores what happens in the case of death or divorce when a home loan is in both your names.Read More
SANDF is inadequately equipped to pick up sabotage at Eskom - military analyst
Soldiers don't have the necessary skills required to pick up acts of sabotage in the system, says Helmoed Heitman.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the updated Suzuki S-Presso - cheapest car in South Africa
The Suzuki S-Presso, one of the best-selling cars in South Africa, just got better.Read More