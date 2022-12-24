SA Tourism offers jam-packed holiday season with ‘Gimme Summer That’ campaign

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
The Jukebox
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Jukebox
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA’s hidden tourism gems Dianne Hawker speaks to travel enthusiast and wellness coach, Palesa Mosiea on some of the hidden gems to visit during December ho... 24 December 2022 11:36 AM
What you need to check before your road trip Dianne Hawker gets some road safety tips from resident motoring enthusiast, Warren Tucker. 24 December 2022 6:19 AM
Recovered explosives in East Rand were 'special forces level' says expert Gauteng police recovered military explosives in the East Rand allegedly intended for illegal miners in Benoni. 23 December 2022 3:52 PM
View all Local
Political and energy woes predicted to hinder SA economy performance into 2023 While the economy has shown resilience in the third quarter, it will contend with domestic and global volatility in the next year. 23 December 2022 4:58 PM
The Midday Report Express: Business group suing Eskom over load reduction All the news you need to know. 23 December 2022 2:12 PM
The Midday Report Express: NPA says Zuma can't sue Ramaphosa All the news you need to know. 22 December 2022 12:20 PM
View all Politics
Demand is plummeting, yet we still have loadshedding. Brace for a hectic 2023 "It's worrying that we're now two days from Christmas and we are still on stage four." 23 December 2022 12:08 PM
South African saffron (cost: R250 000 per kg!) farmer takes on the world The world's most expensive spice, saffron, locally retails for as much as R250 000 per kilogram. 23 December 2022 9:54 AM
Meet Wayne Duvenage, the activist CEO that brought down E-tolls Wayne Duvenage is the CEO of OUTA, the organisation that recently scored a victory by bringing an end to E-tolls. 23 December 2022 5:57 AM
View all Business
This December catch up on these unmissable movies and series With so many people enjoying some December leave, it is the perfect time to take a trip to the movies. 23 December 2022 3:49 PM
As we wrap up 2022 what have been some of the best moments? It has been a long and tough year but there have been a number of positive moments in between. 23 December 2022 3:23 PM
Need a break from the world? Why you should let someone know before you go If you feel like you need a timeout from the world, let your family know before they think you are missing. 23 December 2022 10:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
View all Sport
6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday A Christmas movie marathon is one of the festive activities you may enjoy. 23 December 2022 10:34 AM
'It's the highest accolade for a musician,': SA trio scores Grammy nomination The collaboration of three local artists, Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode has been nominated for a Grammy. 21 December 2022 5:49 AM
Nelson Mandela Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch Netflix series Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and The Nelson Mandela Foundation recently announced the launch of their joint documentary. 20 December 2022 11:23 AM
View all Entertainment
100 million Americans face coldest winter in 30 years The United States of America is set for a record-cold Christmas. 23 December 2022 10:56 AM
8 teenage girls charged with murdering of homeless man in 'swarm attack' Eight young girls, aged 13 to 16, have been charged with the murder of a 59-year-old man in Toronto, Canada. 22 December 2022 11:48 AM
USA gives Ukraine an additional $45bn: 'An investment in global security' Professor Irina Filatova (University of KwaZulu-Natal) informs Lester Kiewit about the latest in Russian affairs. 22 December 2022 11:18 AM
View all World
Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction) Ghana's Finance Ministry says it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans as it g... 21 December 2022 6:49 PM
Hippos are the latest target for poachers Poachers are targetting hippos for their giant teeth. 20 December 2022 11:52 AM
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener. 22 December 2022 4:13 AM
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country. 21 December 2022 11:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Travel

SA Tourism offers jam-packed holiday season with ‘Gimme Summer That’ campaign

* 24 December 2022 7:41 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Tourism
SA Tourism
Travel
Summer
international travel

South African travel stats have risen in 2022 but haven’t quite reached the heights of 2019. SA Tourism looks to change that.

It’s the first summer holiday season in South Africa without Covid-19 restrictions, allowing more freedom when it comes to traveling and outdoor experiences. Giving South Africans the chance to fully enjoy the summer sun, SA Tourism has launched their Gimme That Summer Sho’t Left campaign which has a wide selection of adventures throughout the country.

Discussing the importance of this campaign and unpacking some of 2022’s travel statistics, Thula Simelane speaks to Thandiwe Mathibela, Global Manager for PR, Communication and Stakeholder Relations at SA Tourism.

Listen to the full interview below:

Mathibela mentions the significant increase in South Africa’s domestic and international travel numbers in 2022 compared to the past two lockdown-restricted years. However, 2019 still remains the benchmark year.

Our benchmark is obviously 2019 level but we do have the ambition to achieve levels beyond 2019.

Thandiwe Mathibela, Global Manager:PR, Communication and Stakeholder Relations, SA Tourism.

The cumulative international arrivals to South Africa between January and October 2022 added up to 4,5 million, which is 47% below 2019’s count, but a great improvement on 2021.

Domestic tourism stats are pretty steady, as many South African are indulging in what’s called ‘revenge travel”, says Mathibela. This phenomenon shows that South Africans are taking advantage of the newfound freedom to travel after years of restrictions and therefore making up for the missed opportunities.

To find out more about the Gimme Summer That campaign and check out the adventures on offer, head over to shotleft.co.za.




* 24 December 2022 7:41 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Tourism
SA Tourism
Travel
Summer
international travel

More from Travel

New Mkuze airport unlocks tourism and business potential in Northern KZN

25 November 2022 1:39 PM

The new airport, some 150km North of Richards Bay, will be able to handle aircraft carrying up to 100 passengers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Meet Wayne Duvenage, the activist CEO that brought down E-tolls

Business Lifestyle

South African saffron (cost: R250 000 per kg!) farmer takes on the world

Local Business

100 million Americans face coldest winter in 30 years

World

EWN Highlights

Eskom's Christmas gift to South Africans: no load shedding

24 December 2022 4:47 PM

Boksburg explosion: 10 dead, 40 injured including truck driver - Lesufi

24 December 2022 3:29 PM

RIP Mampintsha, 'the best to ever do it' say fans

24 December 2022 11:35 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA