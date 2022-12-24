SA Tourism offers jam-packed holiday season with ‘Gimme Summer That’ campaign





It’s the first summer holiday season in South Africa without Covid-19 restrictions, allowing more freedom when it comes to traveling and outdoor experiences. Giving South Africans the chance to fully enjoy the summer sun, SA Tourism has launched their Gimme That Summer Sho’t Left campaign which has a wide selection of adventures throughout the country.

Discussing the importance of this campaign and unpacking some of 2022’s travel statistics, Thula Simelane speaks to Thandiwe Mathibela, Global Manager for PR, Communication and Stakeholder Relations at SA Tourism.

Listen to the full interview below:

Mathibela mentions the significant increase in South Africa’s domestic and international travel numbers in 2022 compared to the past two lockdown-restricted years. However, 2019 still remains the benchmark year.

Our benchmark is obviously 2019 level but we do have the ambition to achieve levels beyond 2019. Thandiwe Mathibela, Global Manager:PR, Communication and Stakeholder Relations, SA Tourism.

The cumulative international arrivals to South Africa between January and October 2022 added up to 4,5 million, which is 47% below 2019’s count, but a great improvement on 2021.

Domestic tourism stats are pretty steady, as many South African are indulging in what’s called ‘revenge travel”, says Mathibela. This phenomenon shows that South Africans are taking advantage of the newfound freedom to travel after years of restrictions and therefore making up for the missed opportunities.

To find out more about the Gimme Summer That campaign and check out the adventures on offer, head over to shotleft.co.za.