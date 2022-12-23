[WATCH] Woman confronts co-worker who stole money out of her purse at work





Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A middle-aged American woman filmed herself confronting her co-worker about $600 dollars that went missing from her bag.

When she found that the money was gone she asked the company’s security staff for camera footage and to her surprise, her close friend and colleague "Isaac" had taken the money.

“If you needed money why wouldn’t you just ask for it because I feel hurt as your friend,’’ she says.

The 78-year-old man, after giving a short and somewhat insincere apology, said he would pay her back at the end of the month.

Watch the video below.

