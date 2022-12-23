[WATCH] Woman confronts co-worker who stole money out of her purse at work
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A middle-aged American woman filmed herself confronting her co-worker about $600 dollars that went missing from her bag.
When she found that the money was gone she asked the company’s security staff for camera footage and to her surprise, her close friend and colleague "Isaac" had taken the money.
“If you needed money why wouldn’t you just ask for it because I feel hurt as your friend,’’ she says.
The 78-year-old man, after giving a short and somewhat insincere apology, said he would pay her back at the end of the month.
Watch the video below.
@sheritayoung50 Im so hurt. Wwyd? 😭😭#fyp #feelings #hurtmyfeelings #coworkers #grinch ♬ original sound - Sheritayoung50
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_110604775_sad-poor-young-woman-showing-her-empty-wallet.html?vti=mvjnbmwb14fq8vgm61-1-75
More from Lifestyle
This December catch up on these unmissable movies and series
With so many people enjoying some December leave, it is the perfect time to take a trip to the movies.Read More
As we wrap up 2022 what have been some of the best moments?
It has been a long and tough year but there have been a number of positive moments in between.Read More
Need a break from the world? Why you should let someone know before you go
If you feel like you need a timeout from the world, let your family know before they think you are missing.Read More
[WATCH] Shocked dad finds scratches on car after son removes snow with shovel
A video of a father finding out that his seven-year-old son scratched his Tesla by clearing off snow with a shovel has gone viral.Read More
6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday
A Christmas movie marathon is one of the festive activities you may enjoy.Read More
7 tips to prevent the Festive Season binge and stay healthy
Here's how to enjoy your meals without overindulging this year.Read More
5 ways to cope with loss of a loved one during the festive season
The holiday season may be one of the hardest times to cope with such loss.Read More
Meet Wayne Duvenage, the activist CEO that brought down E-tolls
Wayne Duvenage is the CEO of OUTA, the organisation that recently scored a victory by bringing an end to E-tolls.Read More
What is LOVE? Neurology has a decidedly unromantic answer
Love, in all of its forms, is widely spoken about in song, art, and literature - but what does science have to say about it?Read More