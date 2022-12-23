[WATCH] Shocked dad finds scratches on car after son removes snow with shovel





Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A British father of four was horrified to find multiple scratches on his car's bonnet, wondering who would deliberately ruin his property.

The 46-year-old Humphrey Grimmett then found CCTV footage that revealed his son, Wilf, is responsible for the £1000 (R20 636) damage to his Tesla Model Y.

The video shows Wilf using a massive shovel to remove snow from the six-month-old car.

When confronted the boy responded that he just wanted to help his father and did not mean any harm.

Child for sale, good shoveling skills, not much else... pic.twitter.com/LwtFrEbRAA — Humphrey Grimmett (@humpy999) December 15, 2022

