Here's what the academic calendar for 2023 looks like





The festive season is coming to an end and it's already time to think about the new school year.

Inland public schools in South Africa open on the 11 January while coastal schools open on the 18 January.

Here’s what the 2023 academic year will look like:

Term 1

Inland (Free State, Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and North West)

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 – Friday, 24 March 2023

Coastal (Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape, and Western Cape)

Wednesday, 18 January 2023- Friday, 31 March 2023

Public Holidays:

20 March: Special school holiday 21 Match: Human Rights Day 07 April: Good Friday 10 April: Family Day

Term 2

Inland and Coastal

Wednesday, 12 April 2023 – Friday, 23 June 2023

Public Holidays:

27 April: Freedom Day 28 April: Special School Holiday 01 May: Workers’ Day 16 June: Youth Day

Term 3

Inland and Coastal

Tuesday, 18 July 2023 – Friday, 29 September 2023

Public Holidays:

9 August: Women’s Day 24 September: Heritage Day 25 September: Public Holiday

Term 4

Inland and Coastal

Tuesday, 10 October – 15 December 2023

Public Holidays

16 December: Day of Reconciliation 25: Christmas Day 26 December: Day of Goodwill

Download the 2023 school calendar from the Department of Basic Education, here.

