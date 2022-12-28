Here's what the academic calendar for 2023 looks like
The festive season is coming to an end and it's already time to think about the new school year.
Inland public schools in South Africa open on the 11 January while coastal schools open on the 18 January.
Here’s what the 2023 academic year will look like:
Term 1
Inland (Free State, Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and North West)
Wednesday, 11 January 2023 – Friday, 24 March 2023
Coastal (Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape, and Western Cape)
Wednesday, 18 January 2023- Friday, 31 March 2023
Public Holidays:
20 March: Special school holiday 21 Match: Human Rights Day 07 April: Good Friday 10 April: Family Day
Term 2
Inland and Coastal
Wednesday, 12 April 2023 – Friday, 23 June 2023
Public Holidays:
27 April: Freedom Day 28 April: Special School Holiday 01 May: Workers’ Day 16 June: Youth Day
Term 3
Inland and Coastal
Tuesday, 18 July 2023 – Friday, 29 September 2023
Public Holidays:
9 August: Women’s Day 24 September: Heritage Day 25 September: Public Holiday
Term 4
Inland and Coastal
Tuesday, 10 October – 15 December 2023
Public Holidays
16 December: Day of Reconciliation 25: Christmas Day 26 December: Day of Goodwill
Download the 2023 school calendar from the Department of Basic Education, here.
This article first appeared on KFM : Here's what the academic calendar for 2023 looks like
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_91940501_group-of-teenage-students-in-uniform-outside-school-buildings.html
More from Lifestyle
200 people so far infected by measles outbreak in South Africa
Since October, experts have been tracking a measles outbreak that has infected more than 200 people so far.Read More
[SCAM WARNING] 'Grandparents scam' among those catching people out right now
Every year, there is a spate of online scams during the festive season.Read More
Toyota, VW, Suzuki... Is it worthwhile buying a new car in 2023?
Is 2023 the year you buy a new car?Read More
Nifty debit/credit card tricks that can 'earn' you R10 000 over five years
It’s a free lunch if you use your debit and credit cards in this way.Read More
New Year's goals that will make you a better person
Some ideas to consider that will change your lifestyle, improve your mindset, and improve who you are as a person.Read More
5 ways to kickstart your new year
Before we embark on New Year's resolutions, it's great to kickstart the year with a bang.Read More
How to keep your New Year's resolutions
In order to stick to your resolution, there are a few tips and tricks that can help.Read More
Maintaining your mental health over the festive season
Dianne Hawker speaks to SADAG spokesperson, Vanishaa Gordhan on the importance of mental health during the holiday season.Read More
SA’s hidden tourism gems
Dianne Hawker speaks to travel enthusiast and wellness coach, Palesa Mosiea on some of the hidden gems to visit during December holidays.Read More