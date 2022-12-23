



The business group Sakeliga is taking Eskom to court over load reduction. Load reduction differs from loadshedding in that it is when power is cut from neighbourhoods that have illegal connections. Eskom asserts that these illegal connections cause overloads and damage to infrastructure and that the load reductions are necessary.

Mandy Wiener spoke to Bernadette Wicks to learn more.

What's happening is that the load reduction is having a massive impact, especially on businesses and farms in the Vaal area. And they believe that this isn't fair. They believe that this isn't legal. They don't believe that Eskom can be used in large reduction in the way that it is. Bernadette Wicks, EWN Reporter

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Business group suing Eskom over load reduction