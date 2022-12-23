Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Today at 06:39
Health Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Dr Lesley Meyer
Today at 07:10
Political Stories of the week
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter
Today at 07:35
Food Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Anna Trapido
Today at 07:45
Lead SA Diary
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Dianne Mcalpine
Today at 08:15
Parenting Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Nikki Bush, creative parenting expert
Today at 08:35
Pick of the Week
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Judith Head
Today at 09:08
Brand Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Thebe Ikalafeng
Today at 09:15
What's On Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Juliet Joseph
Today at 09:38
Book Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
karabo kgoleng
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
The Midday Report Express: Business group suing Eskom over load reduction

23 December 2022 2:12 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Electricity
sakeliga
#Eskom

All the news you need to know.

The business group Sakeliga is taking Eskom to court over load reduction. Load reduction differs from loadshedding in that it is when power is cut from neighbourhoods that have illegal connections. Eskom asserts that these illegal connections cause overloads and damage to infrastructure and that the load reductions are necessary.

Mandy Wiener spoke to Bernadette Wicks to learn more.

What's happening is that the load reduction is having a massive impact, especially on businesses and farms in the Vaal area. And they believe that this isn't fair. They believe that this isn't legal. They don't believe that Eskom can be used in large reduction in the way that it is.

Bernadette Wicks, EWN Reporter

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

  • Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital preparing to deal with a security breach caused by criminals cutting copper pipes.

  • Bakoven Beach in Cape Town has been temporarily closed due to an electrical fault with a sewer pump station.

  • Carl Niehaus confirms resignation from the ANC

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Business group suing Eskom over load reduction




