Political and energy woes predicted to hinder SA economy performance into 2023
Motheo Khoaripe interviewed independent political risk analyst, Marisa Lourenço.
The South African Reserve Bank has predicted growth for the 2023 South African economy at 1.9% and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has positioned it at 2.9% for 2023.
While South Africa has recovered positive growth post the COVID-19 pandemic and cemented its recovery in 2022, external contributors such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, inflation and disrupted commodity demands has hampered the economy, says Independent political risk analyst, Marisa Lourenço.
What we are really looking at is that South Africa’s been in a decade of sluggish growth, and it doesn’t seem like its anywhere closer to moving away from that.Marisa Lourenço, Independent political risk analyst
Moreover, the country’ over reliance on consumers presents as a challenge due to wider economic slowdown, high inflation, interest rates hikes and, says Lourenço.
We need to see the government putting better policy before government.Marisa Lourenço, Independent political risk analyst
Loadshedding, state capture and bad governance are negatively affecting the economy.
The poor performance of state entities with power utility Eskom being the biggest contributor.
South Africa has been in a period of sluggish growth for over 10, which is being worsened by the energy crisis
Beyond South Africa’s domestic problems we are entering globally a period of very slow growth and South Africa is not going to be exempt from that.Marisa Lourenço, Independent political risk analyst
According to Lourenço, positive indicators for South Africa is that it remains Africa’s most advanced economy in Africa.
Additionally, the Reinvigoration of renewable energy, such as wind and solar, shows positive indicators for the country’s future.
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : Pexels
