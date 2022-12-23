



Jazz lovers, you’ll be sad to hear that the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), originally scheduled for March 2023, has been rescheduled for 23 and 24 February 2024.

espAfrika, the organizers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) apologized to fans, artists, suppliers, partners, and ticket holders for this unpleasant inconvenience.

They also shared reasons for their decision...

These include a series of unavoidable delays and unforeseen challenges, as well as uncertainties around the future of loadshedding, all of which have negatively impacted the planning for 2023. espAfrika, organizers of the CTIJF

Yip, loadshedding leaves us powerless against this one...

If you've already bought tickets for the 2023 event, you have two options:

1) Keep them for the 2024 event — the cost will stay the same.

2) Get a full refund from Ticketmaster using this link.

Follow the latest updates for the CTIJF 2024 event here.

Or download the CTIJF's mobile app.

This article first appeared on KFM : Loadshedding among factors for CPT International Jazz Festival's postponement