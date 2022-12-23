As we wrap up 2022 what have been some of the best moments?
Mandy Wiener spoke to Brent Lindeque, founder of 'Good Things Guy'.
-
2022 has come with a number of good moments throughout the year.
-
Even in the bad times we have found ways to get through.
It can be easy to focus on the bad side of 2022, as it was a jarring adjustment trying to manoeuvre a post-lockdown world.
However, there have been a number of incredible good things that deserve as much of our attention and headspace.
According to Lindeque, one country-wide high point in sport was Banyana Banyana winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nation title.
Even in the more serious moments of the year, like when Bheki Cele told Ian Cameron to shut up, we found ways to laugh and enjoy it, with a remix of that moment by the Kiffness.
We have a good trait as South Africans to be able to laugh in the hardest of situations.Brent Lindeque, founder of 'Good Things Guy'
As a country we have also been given numerous international awards and acknowledgements, from world’s best restaurants to the friendliest city and so much more.
Whether we are on the top of the world with our wins, or down in the dark with loadshedding, we got through 2022 in our truly South African way.
Here is to more good things in 2023.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : @CAFwomen/Twitter
More from Lifestyle
This December catch up on these unmissable movies and series
With so many people enjoying some December leave, it is the perfect time to take a trip to the movies.Read More
Need a break from the world? Why you should let someone know before you go
If you feel like you need a timeout from the world, let your family know before they think you are missing.Read More
[WATCH] Shocked dad finds scratches on car after son removes snow with shovel
A video of a father finding out that his seven-year-old son scratched his Tesla by clearing off snow with a shovel has gone viral.Read More
[WATCH] Woman confronts co-worker who stole money out of her purse at work
A video of a woman coming face-to-face with her co-worker about stolen money is going viral.Read More
6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday
A Christmas movie marathon is one of the festive activities you may enjoy.Read More
7 tips to prevent the Festive Season binge and stay healthy
Here's how to enjoy your meals without overindulging this year.Read More
5 ways to cope with loss of a loved one during the festive season
The holiday season may be one of the hardest times to cope with such loss.Read More
Meet Wayne Duvenage, the activist CEO that brought down E-tolls
Wayne Duvenage is the CEO of OUTA, the organisation that recently scored a victory by bringing an end to E-tolls.Read More
What is LOVE? Neurology has a decidedly unromantic answer
Love, in all of its forms, is widely spoken about in song, art, and literature - but what does science have to say about it?Read More