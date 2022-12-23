This December catch up on these unmissable movies and series





Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Hugh Fraser, movie critic.

Between the cinemas and streaming there is plenty to watch this December

Fraser recommends Intergalactic on Netflix and Encanto on Disney+ among others

If you are looking to try out the latest releases this Friday, try out “I want to Dance with Somebody,” which tells the story of Whitney Houston.

The film stars Naomi Ackie as Houston and has the same script writer as Bohemiam Rhapsody.

This is the kind of movie that does do well in a cinema. You cannot really watch this at home. You want a big screen and big sound. Hugh Fraser, movie critic

If you are looking for something family-friendly, Fraser said The Amazing Maurice, an animated movie written by Terry Pratchet is also a fun and witty new release.

Sometimes these animated movies appeal as much to the parents as they do to the kids. Hugh Fraser, movie critic

If you would rather experience the magic of tv from the comfort of your own home, there are plenty of incredible binging options across the streaming platforms, from the family fun Encanto on Disney+ to the more adult centred, Intergalactic on Netflix said Fraser.

