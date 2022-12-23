Temporary repairs put in place after copper theft at Baragwanath hospital





Thulasizwe Simelane spoke to Lebogang Maile, MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development.

The theft of these pipes affected the flow of oxygen to the Intensive Care Unit .

The possibility of internal sabotage is being investigated.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

A few days ago, there were reports that copper pipes had been stolen which impacted the hospital's ICU and patients had to be moved around.

Maile on Friday visited the hospital as the possibility of internal sabotage is being investigated.

He says that they have replaced the stolen pipes but had to temporarily fit some cables of different sizes because the suppliers are closed.

For now, we have patched it so that there is no interruption of the ICU services. Lebogang Maile, MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development

He adds that they are confident that machines in the ICU will continue to operate efficiently.

According to Maile, they have a reason to believe that the person responsible for the theft either works at the hospital or is working with someone at the hospital.

