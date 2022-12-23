Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:39
Health Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Dr Lesley Meyer
Today at 07:10
Political Stories of the week
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Clement Manyathela, EWN reporter
Today at 07:35
Food Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Anna Trapido
Today at 07:45
Lead SA Diary
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Dianne Mcalpine
Today at 08:15
Parenting Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Nikki Bush, creative parenting expert
Today at 08:35
Pick of the Week
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Judith Head
Today at 09:08
Brand Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Thebe Ikalafeng
Today at 09:15
What's On Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
Juliet Joseph
Today at 09:38
Book Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Guests
karabo kgoleng
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Recovered explosives in East Rand were 'special forces level' says expert Gauteng police recovered military explosives in the East Rand allegedly intended for illegal miners in Benoni. 23 December 2022 3:52 PM
Temporary repairs put in place after copper theft at Baragwanath hospital The MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development visited Baragwanath Hospital to assess the damage from stolen pipes.... 23 December 2022 3:50 PM
South African saffron (cost: R250 000 per kg!) farmer takes on the world The world's most expensive spice, saffron, locally retails for as much as R250 000 per kilogram. 23 December 2022 9:54 AM
View all Local
Political and energy woes predicted to hinder SA economy performance into 2023 While the economy has shown resilience in the third quarter, it will contend with domestic and global volatility in the next year. 23 December 2022 4:58 PM
The Midday Report Express: Business group suing Eskom over load reduction All the news you need to know. 23 December 2022 2:12 PM
The Midday Report Express: NPA says Zuma can't sue Ramaphosa All the news you need to know. 22 December 2022 12:20 PM
View all Politics
Demand is plummeting, yet we still have loadshedding. Brace for a hectic 2023 "It's worrying that we're now two days from Christmas and we are still on stage four." 23 December 2022 12:08 PM
South African saffron (cost: R250 000 per kg!) farmer takes on the world The world's most expensive spice, saffron, locally retails for as much as R250 000 per kilogram. 23 December 2022 9:54 AM
Meet Wayne Duvenage, the activist CEO that brought down E-tolls Wayne Duvenage is the CEO of OUTA, the organisation that recently scored a victory by bringing an end to E-tolls. 23 December 2022 5:57 AM
View all Business
This December catch up on these unmissable movies and series With so many people enjoying some December leave, it is the perfect time to take a trip to the movies. 23 December 2022 3:49 PM
As we wrap up 2022 what have been some of the best moments? It has been a long and tough year but there have been a number of positive moments in between. 23 December 2022 3:23 PM
Need a break from the world? Why you should let someone know before you go If you feel like you need a timeout from the world, let your family know before they think you are missing. 23 December 2022 10:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
View all Sport
6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday A Christmas movie marathon is one of the festive activities you may enjoy. 23 December 2022 10:34 AM
'It's the highest accolade for a musician,': SA trio scores Grammy nomination The collaboration of three local artists, Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode has been nominated for a Grammy. 21 December 2022 5:49 AM
Nelson Mandela Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch Netflix series Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and The Nelson Mandela Foundation recently announced the launch of their joint documentary. 20 December 2022 11:23 AM
View all Entertainment
100 million Americans face coldest winter in 30 years The United States of America is set for a record-cold Christmas. 23 December 2022 10:56 AM
8 teenage girls charged with murdering of homeless man in 'swarm attack' Eight young girls, aged 13 to 16, have been charged with the murder of a 59-year-old man in Toronto, Canada. 22 December 2022 11:48 AM
USA gives Ukraine an additional $45bn: 'An investment in global security' Professor Irina Filatova (University of KwaZulu-Natal) informs Lester Kiewit about the latest in Russian affairs. 22 December 2022 11:18 AM
View all World
Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction) Ghana's Finance Ministry says it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans as it g... 21 December 2022 6:49 PM
Hippos are the latest target for poachers Poachers are targetting hippos for their giant teeth. 20 December 2022 11:52 AM
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener. 22 December 2022 4:13 AM
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country. 21 December 2022 11:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Temporary repairs put in place after copper theft at Baragwanath hospital

23 December 2022 3:50 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Lebogang Maile
Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital
Thulasizwe Simelane

The MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development visited Baragwanath Hospital to assess the damage from stolen pipes.

Thulasizwe Simelane spoke to Lebogang Maile, MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development.

  • The theft of these pipes affected the flow of oxygen to the Intensive Care Unit.

  • The possibility of internal sabotage is being investigated.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

A few days ago, there were reports that copper pipes had been stolen which impacted the hospital's ICU and patients had to be moved around.

Maile on Friday visited the hospital as the possibility of internal sabotage is being investigated.

He says that they have replaced the stolen pipes but had to temporarily fit some cables of different sizes because the suppliers are closed.

For now, we have patched it so that there is no interruption of the ICU services.

Lebogang Maile, MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development

He adds that they are confident that machines in the ICU will continue to operate efficiently.

According to Maile, they have a reason to believe that the person responsible for the theft either works at the hospital or is working with someone at the hospital.

Listen to the audio above for more.




23 December 2022 3:50 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Lebogang Maile
Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital
Thulasizwe Simelane

More from Local

FILE: High level military explosives were recovered in the East Rand. Picture: @SAPoliceService/twitter

Recovered explosives in East Rand were 'special forces level' says expert

23 December 2022 3:52 PM

Gauteng police recovered military explosives in the East Rand allegedly intended for illegal miners in Benoni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World's most expensive spice, saffron

South African saffron (cost: R250 000 per kg!) farmer takes on the world

23 December 2022 9:54 AM

The world's most expensive spice, saffron, locally retails for as much as R250 000 per kilogram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maykal/123rf.com

Please save water ALWAYS: 'Full dams now does NOT guarantee future supplies'

23 December 2022 5:01 AM

Ahead of the Christmas weekend, Gauteng residents are being urged to use water sparingly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

Investment app launches child accounts to help educate your kids about money

22 December 2022 7:31 PM

The award-winning Franc app was launched in 2018 to "help South Africans save, invest and learn about investments".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© georgejmclittle/123rf.com

ICASA to auction more broadband spectrum, good news for rural access to internet

22 December 2022 12:57 PM

The Independent Communications Authority of SA has approved the auction and licensing of 7 mobile radio frequency bands in 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Re-elected African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost

22 December 2022 9:17 AM

African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

ANC is no longer even remotely representative of SA demographics - analyst

22 December 2022 8:45 AM

"When people look at leadership, they want to see that they are being represented and at the moment the ANC is falling short."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Warner Bros Pictures. Picture: Pixabay.com

[WATCH] Warner Bros celebrates 100 years with 5-minute clip of all its movies

22 December 2022 7:45 AM

Warner Bros is turning 100 next April. Watch this moving clip that celebrates everything it ever produced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soldiers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

SANDF is inadequately equipped to pick up sabotage at Eskom - military analyst

22 December 2022 7:13 AM

Soldiers don't have the necessary skills required to pick up acts of sabotage in the system, says Helmoed Heitman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

khongkitwiriyachan/ 123rf

Xmas traffic between Gauteng, KZN ramps up by 1500 vehicles per hour - N3 Toll

22 December 2022 6:43 AM

Motorists are encouraged to stay vigilant amid increased road traffic this festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Meet Wayne Duvenage, the activist CEO that brought down E-tolls

Business Lifestyle

South African saffron (cost: R250 000 per kg!) farmer takes on the world

Local Business

100 million Americans face coldest winter in 30 years

World

EWN Highlights

CoCT police arrest two women for illegal possession of ammunition and drugs

23 December 2022 6:40 PM

SA holidaymakers warned of snaking traffic across national roads

23 December 2022 6:27 PM

[WATCH] Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse promises Soweto flood victims relief

23 December 2022 5:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA