Recovered explosives in East Rand were 'special forces level' says expert





Abongile Nzelenzele spoke to Willem Els, explosives expert.

Some of the equipment recovered is only used by the special forces .

Els said it is possible to trace these explosives to an extent.

FILE: High level military explosives were recovered in the East Rand. Picture: @SAPoliceService/twitter

The recovered explosive reportedly included high level military equipment such as hand grenades, a CS smoke generator, a military shot exploder, a military tester and 18 military switches.

According to Els this discovery is worrying as much of this equipment is only used by the special forces.

It seems that wherever they sourced these explosives from, the origin is someone that had access to the special forces arsenal. Willem Els, explosives expert

He added that as the police and mine security or raiding illegal miners in the aftermath of what happened in Krugersdorp, this does put them at risk of falling victim to these weapons.

In the case of military explosives, they all have batching numbers that make it possible to trace their manufacturing and issuing but it will take some time to track.

