Local

What you need to check before your road trip

24 December 2022 6:19 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Road safety
road trip
Safety Checks

Dianne Hawker gets some road safety tips from resident motoring enthusiast, Warren Tucker.
© stockbroker/123rf.com
© stockbroker/123rf.com

Taking a 'Sho't Left' this festive season?

Who doesn't love being a tourist in their own country and doing a fun road trip?

But while the opportunity to discover new places is exciting, hitting the open road can be risky.

With thousands of motorists travelling and the increase in road accidents, safety is of utmost importance.

A pre-holiday check on your vehicle is always a good idea and gives the driver peace of mind when travelling with the family on the long road.

Dianne Hawker gets some road safety tips from resident motoring enthusiast, Warren Tucker.

There's a couple of things you need to take of such as your wear and tear items. That's your tyres, brakes, brake pads, windscreen wipers...tests which can be done at home.

Warren Tucker, resident motoring enthusiast

A very important thing people overlook are shock absorbers. Sometimes on the highway, you'll see cars that bounce quite a bit. Those are worn out shocks and it means the breaking distance will increase. The drive quality will suffer and your wet handling won't be there. These are safety issues.

Warren Tucker, resident motoring enthusiast

Wheel balancing and alignment is another crucial safety check.

The balancing makes sure your wheel and rim are balanced so that the wheel spins with ease. If your wheel alignment is out, your wheel will pull left or right. Also if the steering wheel is skew, and you hit a pothole, it can create havoc on the car's suspension.

Warren Tucker, resident motoring enthusiast

Most companies that do services on vehicles will do a holiday check, a road worthiness test for those travelling long distances.

Vehicle owners can have these checks at an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) dealer or an out of network repair shop.

They also check brake lights and fog lights, to ensure everything that should be working is. Gloves, indicators, reverse lights, brake lights...they'll check all of that. Besides the service check, they also do a test on your engine health.

Warren Tucker, resident motoring enthusiast

Tucker had some important advice for motorists about to embark on the long road.

Ensure you pack the night before. Get a good night's sleep, take a shower and have a good meal. Every hour or so, take a stop. There are loads of family pause areas on the national roads. Have lots of liquids to keep yourself going. When you feel tired, stop and rest. Stick to the national speed limit of 120 kilometers per hour and remember that metro officers are very vigilant, so you don't want to be on the receiving end of that.

Warren Tucker, resident motoring enthusiast

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




