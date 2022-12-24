SA’s hidden tourism gems





Inside the Cango Caves in Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape. Picture: cango-caves.co.za

There is a tendency for families to visit the same places during the holiday season.

But there are so many lesser known hidden gems?

Why not take a trip off the beaten track to explore some of the country's most beautiful heritage, cultural, environmental and tourist destinations.

Dianne Hawker speaks to travel enthusiast and wellness coach, Palesa Mosiea about some of the country's tourist treasures that should be on your travel bucket list.

One of my hidden gems is the Golden Gate nature reserve in the Free State. The first thing you'll love is the drive up there, probably one of the most scenic routes in the country. The views are incredible. This place is family friendly and perfect for a romantic getaway. There's a lot of activity like horse-riding, zip-lining, wall climbing, paintball and quad biking. What I like is that it doesn't get too packed over the holiday time. Palesa Mosiea, travel enthusiast and wellness coach

Second on the list is the town of Oudtshoorn, the ostrich capital of the world and home to the famous Cango Caves, a global heritage attraction.

With its stunning natural landscape, Oudtshoorn is situated in the Klein Karoo between the Swartberg and Outeniqua mountains.

The Cango caves has two tours, one which will have you crawling through caves on your belly. But they also accommodate those not so adventurous. It's really one of the best experiences I've had. Palesa Mosiea, travel enthusiast and wellness coach

At the Ostrich farm, it's so phenomenal what you can learn. There's also a wildlife ranch where you can see lions, cheetahs and crocodile farms. My favourite thing when I was there was to engage with an albino python. I could carry it and bond with it. It was terrifying but thrilling at the same time. Oudtshoorn is definitely one to consider. Palesa Mosiea, travel enthusiast and wellness coach

Another hidden treasure is Mpumalanga and the iconic God's Window, a spot that gives an exquisite, panoramic view of the Blyde River Canyon and its surrounds.

They have a bungee jumping site where you can jump with someone. Just make sure to pack your own water and lots of sunscreen and hat, as the sun is extremely hot. What's great is that the locals are so friendly and accommodating. We always expect that tourist attractions like Cape Town has good hospitality, but Mpumalanga is equally amazing. Palesa Mosiea, travel enthusiast and wellness coach

