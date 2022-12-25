Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
"It's the level of destruction" - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman on Boksburg explosion

25 December 2022 7:30 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Boksburg
gas tanker explosion
GIft of the Givers

Dianne Hawker is joined by Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, following the horrific explosion at Boksburg claiming at least 8 lives and leaving several others injured.
The aftermath of the explosion of a gas tanker in Boksburg on Saturday. Picture: Supplied
The aftermath of the explosion of a gas tanker in Boksburg on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

It will be a somber and painful Christmas in South Africa as the country reels from the aftershocks of yesterday's explosion in Boksburg.

A gas tanker truck exploded under a bridge outside the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital on Saturday morning, leaving several dead and hundreds severely injured.

Shocking visuals captured at the scene showed people bodies strewn in the streets nearby and injured people desperate for help.

The explosion damaged several homes and the hospital, with some medical staff injured as well.

Dianne Hawker spoke to Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, who assisted with emergency medical efforts in the wake of the disaster.

It was the level of destruction (we saw). The bridge was terribly destroyed, cars damaged and buildings and railway outside the hospital were all destroyed. What was more heartbreaking was the injury to people and different emergency services and personally rushing to help those people. The emergency department had severe damage, a theatre could not be used and patients from the ICU had to be moved.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

In all that, what stood out was the tenacity and the brilliance of South Africans. It's always a pleasure to see and again proves our capacity as a country.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

Sooliman said it was clear that disaster management and emergency workers needed support in the midst of the chaos.

We came in not to take over the responsibility of anyone else but to augment the hard workers who've done a great job. What was required was ambulances. We have a partner called Medi-Response in Johannesburg and we put them on standby if assistance was required to move patients to the various hospitals. They were moving them to OR Tambo, Chris Hani Baragwanath, Charlotte Maxeke, some private hospitals and some were even treated on site. A large amount of patients were also moved to the East Rand hospital.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

Gift of the Givers has handed over crepe dressings and other consumables to assist the victims of the explosion.

They've also distributed bottled water, energy drinks, energy biscuits, chocolates, noodles and fruits to emergency staff and medical workers.

Sooliman said 11 people have died and 163 people were injured, with various degrees of injuries.

Between 24 and 27 people were severely affected and need special care. The sniffer dogs were still searching for more bodies. Of the 163 injured, six were nurses at the hospital and one was a doctor, who had to be moved to a private hospital for treatment.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

Scroll up for the interview.




