Maintaining your mental health over the festive season
The festive season is often perceived as the best time of the year for most people, but for some people it can be triggering and lonely.
One's mental health can be severely impacted by issues like grief, divorce, illness, financial stress and family disputes.
If you struggle with depression and anxiety, this stress is often amplified when in the company of family or when invited to social events.
Dianne Hawker chatted to South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) spokesperson Vanishaa Gordhan on the importance of maintaining your mental health during the holiday season.
The festive season can be be wonderful but very stressful and overwhelming. Maybe you lost loved ones, have financial issues or you didn't reach the goals you wanted to. The Covid-19 space forced many of us to adapt and change the way we live our lives. So it's been very stressful.Vanishaa Gordhan, SADAG spokesperson
Many people find family get-togethers challenging for their mental health during the festive season,
This can be due to family conflict, financial issues or past feelings of trauma and abuse.
Gordhan advises that if you're feeling overwhelmed, set boundaries in place.
Take a moment to ask how comfortable you are in that space. You can decide that you're not going to stay very long and rather leave. You have to look after your own mental health. Don't put yourself in spaces where you're being triggered. When you start to feel triggered, go sit in your car or sit in another room. Sometimes breathing, meditating, taking a nap or taking a walk can help people manage better.Vanishaa Gordhan, SADAG spokesperson
If you have no one to turn to, contact Sadag for mental support. The organisation can also can assist with a referral to a psychologist, psychiatrist or support group.
We're available 24 hours a day we can help you in that moment. We can help you understand what you're feeling right now and what you can do about it. Our Facebook page and website has lots of information that can help you and give a glimmer of hope.Vanishaa Gordhan, SADAG spokesperson
Contact Sadag on 080 012 1314.
Scroll up for the interview.
