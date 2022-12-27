Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert
Ray White interviews Eric Naki, The Citizen's political editor.
Becoming an NEC member in the ANC does not guarantee a place in the cabinet, but a norm was established after the ANC national conference in Polokwane in 2007 whereby the party prefers that those in political office in government and parliament be NEC members.
Former presented Jacob Zuma set the trend post the Mangaung conference after he reshuffled minister Blade Nzimande and later Pravin Gordan.
In the next year or two, I see Ramaphosa growing stronger and people will be looking at the new ANC national executive committee as a change. I believe Ramaphosa will stay on despite Phala Phala.Eric Naki, The Citizen political editor
Naki says the Radical Economic Transformation faction, led by former president Jacob Zuma, could re-group to challenge Ramaphosa again.
They could keep on strategising. The RET faction will never give up.Eric Naki, The Citizen political editor
Questions are rife on whether public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan will be axed from the cabinet, as he did not make the cut for the ANC national executive committee.
If he stays on, it means Ramaphosa will break away from the ANC tradition of cabinet ministers being forced to serve on the NEC.
It came as a shock to see some of the leaders not being elected. Maybe they have been in the NEC for a long time. Maybe they want to retire or it's a democratic way for the branches to do away with the old guard. Either way, it leaves Ramaphosa with no choice but to put new people in the cabinet. He can't leave out the people elected to the NEC and opt for those [people] not in the NEC.Eric Naki, The Citizen political editor
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : Eyewitness News
