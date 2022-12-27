Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Toyota, VW, Suzuki... Is it worthwhile buying a new car in 2023?

27 December 2022 10:07 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Is 2023 the year you buy a new car?

Ray White chats with resident motoring expert Warren Tucker.

Is a shiny new whip on your 2023 goals list?

A car is almost a necessity, especially if you live in a big city such as Johannesburg or Cape Town.

One of the biggest personal finance mistakes middle-class South Africans make is buying a car they cannot really afford.

It's been another sluggish year for the economy and with painful fuel prices, the question is whether it is worthwhile to purchase a car in 2023.

Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)
Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

Given the economic situation, interest rates, and the cost of fuel; you've really got to sit down and see what you can afford before you start looking. The appetite from the banks to give finance isn't there.

Warren Tucker. resident motoring expert

I speak to many dealers and they have told me on average they get about 40 applications a week. Of the 40, only six of them get approvals. Of that six, only three will sign. And that's reflective of the times. People are looking for bargains and ways to sweeten the deal.

Warren Tucker. resident motoring expert

In the consumer-driven culture we live in and the high levels of debt, a lot of South Africans live above their means.

Banks are tightening their lending and making it far more difficult for consumers to easily access credit.

It's a consequence of them getting burnt. They're financing vehicles and the repo rate on those vehicles is starting to increase. At this point in the industry, the buoyancy is vehicles under R300 000. That's where dealers are doing well.

Warren Tucker. resident motoring expert

For under R300 000, a South African motorist can get something pretty decent.

If you're looking for fuel economy, there's the Suzuki Celerio, Mahendra, and cars like Toyota Agya, which are easy to repair and are simply engineered. Further down the list, there's the Renault Kwid. Manufacturers are taking smaller cars and adding technology to them. A lot of the new cars have nice multimedia interfaces so it's the best of both worlds.

Warren Tucker. resident motoring expert

Nowadays, most budget cars do not feel cheap and inferior.

Tucker says manufacturers had to adapt to what's out in the market.

A few years ago, what ruled was Toyotas and Hondas. In come Hyundai and Kia and they rocked that segment of the market by offering more value for money. The same happened with Mercedes and Lexus. When the Lexus brand came in, they offered most extras at their base price. And manufacturers had to play catch up later.

Warren Tucker. resident motoring expert

Scroll up for the full interview.




