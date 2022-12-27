Toyota, VW, Suzuki... Is it worthwhile buying a new car in 2023?
Ray White chats with resident motoring expert Warren Tucker.
Is a shiny new whip on your 2023 goals list?
A car is almost a necessity, especially if you live in a big city such as Johannesburg or Cape Town.
One of the biggest personal finance mistakes middle-class South Africans make is buying a car they cannot really afford.
It's been another sluggish year for the economy and with painful fuel prices, the question is whether it is worthwhile to purchase a car in 2023.
Given the economic situation, interest rates, and the cost of fuel; you've really got to sit down and see what you can afford before you start looking. The appetite from the banks to give finance isn't there.Warren Tucker. resident motoring expert
I speak to many dealers and they have told me on average they get about 40 applications a week. Of the 40, only six of them get approvals. Of that six, only three will sign. And that's reflective of the times. People are looking for bargains and ways to sweeten the deal.Warren Tucker. resident motoring expert
In the consumer-driven culture we live in and the high levels of debt, a lot of South Africans live above their means.
Banks are tightening their lending and making it far more difficult for consumers to easily access credit.
It's a consequence of them getting burnt. They're financing vehicles and the repo rate on those vehicles is starting to increase. At this point in the industry, the buoyancy is vehicles under R300 000. That's where dealers are doing well.Warren Tucker. resident motoring expert
For under R300 000, a South African motorist can get something pretty decent.
If you're looking for fuel economy, there's the Suzuki Celerio, Mahendra, and cars like Toyota Agya, which are easy to repair and are simply engineered. Further down the list, there's the Renault Kwid. Manufacturers are taking smaller cars and adding technology to them. A lot of the new cars have nice multimedia interfaces so it's the best of both worlds.Warren Tucker. resident motoring expert
Nowadays, most budget cars do not feel cheap and inferior.
Tucker says manufacturers had to adapt to what's out in the market.
A few years ago, what ruled was Toyotas and Hondas. In come Hyundai and Kia and they rocked that segment of the market by offering more value for money. The same happened with Mercedes and Lexus. When the Lexus brand came in, they offered most extras at their base price. And manufacturers had to play catch up later.Warren Tucker. resident motoring expert
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122935538_stylish-black-woman-in-a-car-salon.html?term=new%2Bcar&vti=md6vkvyys77us58582-1-1
More from Lifestyle
[SCAM WARNING] 'Grandparents scam' among those catching people out right now
Every year, there is a spate of online scams during the festive season.Read More
Nifty debit/credit card tricks that can 'earn' you R10 000 over five years
It’s a free lunch if you use your debit and credit cards in this way.Read More
New Year's goals that will make you a better person
Some ideas to consider that will change your lifestyle, improve your mindset, and improve who you are as a person.Read More
5 ways to kickstart your new year
Before we embark on New Year's resolutions, it's great to kickstart the year with a bang.Read More
How to keep your New Year's resolutions
In order to stick to your resolution, there are a few tips and tricks that can help.Read More
Maintaining your mental health over the festive season
Dianne Hawker speaks to SADAG spokesperson, Vanishaa Gordhan on the importance of mental health during the holiday season.Read More
SA’s hidden tourism gems
Dianne Hawker speaks to travel enthusiast and wellness coach, Palesa Mosiea on some of the hidden gems to visit during December holidays.Read More
What you need to check before your road trip
Dianne Hawker gets some road safety tips from resident motoring enthusiast, Warren Tucker.Read More
This December catch up on these unmissable movies and series
With so many people enjoying some December leave, it is the perfect time to take a trip to the movies.Read More
More from Business
[SCAM WARNING] 'Grandparents scam' among those catching people out right now
Every year, there is a spate of online scams during the festive season.Read More
Nifty debit/credit card tricks that can 'earn' you R10 000 over five years
It’s a free lunch if you use your debit and credit cards in this way.Read More
[90 years ago today] SA abandons 'gold standard', sparking economic expansion
On 27 December 1932, the country joined much of the rest of the world in delinking its currency to physical gold.Read More
Political and energy woes predicted to hinder SA economy performance into 2023
While the economy has shown resilience in the third quarter, it will contend with domestic and global volatility in the next year.Read More
Demand is plummeting, yet we still have loadshedding. Brace for a hectic 2023
"It's worrying that we're now two days from Christmas and we are still on stage four."Read More
South African saffron (cost: R250 000 per kg!) farmer takes on the world
The world's most expensive spice, saffron, locally retails for as much as R250 000 per kilogram.Read More
Meet Wayne Duvenage, the activist CEO that brought down E-tolls
Wayne Duvenage is the CEO of OUTA, the organisation that recently scored a victory by bringing an end to E-tolls.Read More
Why financial infidelity is as bad as cheating and how to remedy it
Hiding your latest shoe purchase from your partner is not on the same level as hiding your level of debt, but lying about money can break down your relationship.Read More
Investment app launches child accounts to help educate your kids about money
The award-winning Franc app was launched in 2018 to "help South Africans save, invest and learn about investments".Read More