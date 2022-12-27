[SCAM WARNING] 'Grandparents scam' among those catching people out right now
Ray White interviews Anna Collard of KnowBe4 Africa.
The one thing we all need and want is to win.
This is why some people click on phishing emails or texts that claim they won something, even though they have not entered anything.
It is especially prevalent during the holiday season.
One of the key takeaways is that most of these emails or SMS will make you feel an emotion. That emotion can be positive and negative. It might be asking you to click on a link or share information. And it's coming from an unexpected source. These three things often mean you're being manipulated and it could be a scam.Anna Collard, KnowBe4 Africa
Elderly people are soft targets as most are not technologically savvy and aware of online manipulation tactics.
There's the grandparents' scam where someone will pretend to be a grandchild or relative in distress and call the elderly person asking for money because they're mugged. Any parent who gets a message like this will know they become emotional and this makes you want to help.Anna Collard, KnowBe4 Africa
Another modus operandi often used is that of fake online or social media profiles to solicit money from unsuspecting individuals.
It's so easy to make these profiles and sometimes it can be done automatically using bots. We have so much information out there that's self-inflicted. But there's also been data branches at credit unions which are all available for criminals to use. When you get this message or phone call, it seems so legitimate because they know your account number and other details.Anna Collard, SVP of content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa
The message to everyone is to be very careful. Even if it looks legitimate, it's not.Anna Collard, SVP of content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa
