BTS, Sam Smith, T-Swift, Harry Styles: Reflecting on the top music news of 2022

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:35
The Nakedi Family talks about their racism Incident at Maselspoort Resort
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Brain Nakedi
Today at 11:05
Allegations of vote buying at ANC conference
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Zamo Mbandlwa, political analyst
Today at 11:35
What's the tea - truthful things that were said to you but were hurtful
The Clement Manyathela Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
200 people so far infected by measles outbreak in South Africa Since October, experts have been tracking a measles outbreak that has infected more than 200 people so far. 28 December 2022 7:48 AM
Can you walk in a straight line? SA has run out of drunk driving test kits In the middle of the busiest driving period of the year, South Africa is dealing with a shortage of drunk driving tests. 28 December 2022 7:16 AM
Can't light your Lion matchstick? It could be counterfeit! Have you bought an unreliable box of matches? It could be counterfeit. 28 December 2022 6:45 AM
View all Local
Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC. 27 December 2022 9:17 AM
Political and energy woes predicted to hinder SA economy performance into 2023 While the economy has shown resilience in the third quarter, it will contend with domestic and global volatility in the next year. 23 December 2022 4:58 PM
The Midday Report Express: Business group suing Eskom over load reduction All the news you need to know. 23 December 2022 2:12 PM
View all Politics
Can't light your Lion matchstick? It could be counterfeit! Have you bought an unreliable box of matches? It could be counterfeit. 28 December 2022 6:45 AM
KFC to temporarily close some stores due to power cuts In a tweet on its official account, the franchise announced that ongoing scheduled power cuts had impacted its operations. 28 December 2022 5:20 AM
[SCAM WARNING] 'Grandparents scam' among those catching people out right now Every year, there is a spate of online scams during the festive season. 27 December 2022 10:38 AM
View all Business
Here's what the academic calendar for 2023 looks like It's back-to-school season, and time to plan the year ahead. 28 December 2022 5:53 AM
[SCAM WARNING] 'Grandparents scam' among those catching people out right now Every year, there is a spate of online scams during the festive season. 27 December 2022 10:38 AM
Toyota, VW, Suzuki... Is it worthwhile buying a new car in 2023? Is 2023 the year you buy a new car? 27 December 2022 10:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
View all Sport
6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday A Christmas movie marathon is one of the festive activities you may enjoy. 23 December 2022 10:34 AM
'It's the highest accolade for a musician,': SA trio scores Grammy nomination The collaboration of three local artists, Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode has been nominated for a Grammy. 21 December 2022 5:49 AM
Nelson Mandela Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch Netflix series Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and The Nelson Mandela Foundation recently announced the launch of their joint documentary. 20 December 2022 11:23 AM
View all Entertainment
100 million Americans face coldest winter in 30 years The United States of America is set for a record-cold Christmas. 23 December 2022 10:56 AM
8 teenage girls charged with murdering of homeless man in 'swarm attack' Eight young girls, aged 13 to 16, have been charged with the murder of a 59-year-old man in Toronto, Canada. 22 December 2022 11:48 AM
USA gives Ukraine an additional $45bn: 'An investment in global security' Professor Irina Filatova (University of KwaZulu-Natal) informs Lester Kiewit about the latest in Russian affairs. 22 December 2022 11:18 AM
View all World
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Is green hydrogen the next major area of investment and growth in South Africa? The most prevalent element in the universe, hydrogen, is essential to achieving global climate change commitments. 5 December 2022 2:22 PM
View all Africa
Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC. 27 December 2022 9:17 AM
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener. 22 December 2022 4:13 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Music

BTS, Sam Smith, T-Swift, Harry Styles: Reflecting on the top music news of 2022

28 December 2022 7:36 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Taylor Swift
John Maytham
Sam Smith
Harry Styles
Martin Myers
bts
music news

Martin Myers, founder and publicist at Music Exchange (MEX) chats to John Maytham about trends and his top music picks for 2022.

John Maytham interviews Martin Myers, founder and publicist at Music Exchange (MEX).

My album of the year (and I've got two of them) is... the one is by a Mozambican artist who was a graduate of UCT, Moreira Chonguica. He's got a jazz album out entitled 'sounds of peace.' It's a beautiful piece of work.

Martin Myers, founder and publicist at Music Exchange

The other album that I really really like is by a gentleman, Steve Louw. He's been very prolific.

Martin Myers, founder and publicist at Music Exchange

Myers shares some music trends and top stories of this year:

1) Audiences listening to singles instead of entire albums

2) Recognising the talent behind the Western Cape's entertainment economy

3) Discovering new music via streaming sites

4) The impact of mental health on artists

5) Artists (like Sting) selling their copyrights for commercialisation

6) R. Kelly was jailed for crimes but his music is still available on streaming sites

7) 'Stranger Things' soundtrack further proves the impact of songwriting in motion pictures and pop culture

Myers also mentions that Bad Bunny, BTS, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift are artists with some of the biggest hits of the year — are you surprised?

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on KFM : BTS, Sam Smith, T-Swift, Harry Styles: Reflecting on the top music news of 2022




28 December 2022 7:36 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Taylor Swift
John Maytham
Sam Smith
Harry Styles
Martin Myers
bts
music news

More from Music

Picture: @CTJazzFest/Twitter

Loadshedding among factors for CPT International Jazz Festival's postponement

23 December 2022 2:54 PM

The CPT International Jazz Festival is postponed until February 2024 due to several 'uncertainties and unforeseen challenges.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

KFC to temporarily close some stores due to power cuts

Business Local

Here's what the academic calendar for 2023 looks like

Lifestyle

Cele calls for speedy prosecution in alleged racism incident at Bloem resort

Local

EWN Highlights

Four men arrested in connection with Cape cop's murder due in court

28 December 2022 9:38 AM

Police appeal for information on murder of cop found in Soweto

28 December 2022 9:31 AM

Fuel line issue at ORTIA causes major delays for domestic flights

28 December 2022 9:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA