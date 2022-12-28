KFC to temporarily close some stores due to power cuts
JOHANNESBURG - The country's largest fast food chain, KFC, said that it would be closing some of its stores temporarily due to power cuts.
In a tweet on its official account, the franchise announced that ongoing scheduled power cuts had impacted its operations.
We are sorry, but due to the ongoing loadshedding, some of our restaurants will be temporarily closed, while others may have limited availability on some of your favourite menu items.— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) December 27, 2022
We apologise for the inconvenience and will be back soon. pic.twitter.com/RTkWRQLDjO
KFC said that while some restaurants would continue operating, there may be limited options on the menu.
As small businesses have borne the impact of power cuts on their daily operations, KFC is starting to feel the pressure as well.
Although KFC has not given details on which restaurants will be affected, consumers can expect to find closed doors at some outlets.
The post was met with outrage on social media, with Twitter users tagging Eskom on the tweet, drawing the power utility's attention to the impact of the rolling power cuts.
This article first appeared on EWN : KFC to temporarily close some stores due to power cuts
Source : Pixabay.com
