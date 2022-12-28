



John Maytham interviews Business Insider's Andrew Thompson.

In the age of load-shedding, it's more than likely you need a box of matches in your home.

But how many times have you struggled to light up that flame or burnt your fingers?

According to Business Insider, counterfeit matches are a surprisingly common problem in South Africa.

And it's creating problems for Lion Matches, the only manufacturer of matches in the country.

Lion have swallowed up a lot of the smaller factories and they produce three million matches per day. People started telling me matches are causing health and safety issues so I reached out to them and they said people are actually counterfeiting them. Andrew Thompson, Business Insider

A power cut one night took Thompson down a rabbit hole of trying to find out why matches are not as good as they used to be.

While Lion is adamant they have tight quality controls, they do admit to being hamstrung by the quality of natural resources such as wood.

Their response was that laws regarding alien tree plantation dictated that they were no longer allowed to plant poplar trees. They had to switch to pine which is more flimsy and there's more sap in it so it burns quicker. It also has more knots so some are more thinner and not as uniform. It's quite fascinating. Andrew Thompson, Business Insider

If you bought your box of matches at a larger supermarket, this is likely to be authentic as the Lion factory has the monopoly in this part of the retail sector, so it's far more tightly controlled.

I was told it's primarily cheap imports from the East that floods the market like other counterfeit goods. It's more common at informal outlets like spaza shops. They're so well made that it's almost impossible to tell as a consumer. Andrew Thompson, Business Insider

Scroll up for the interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Can't light your Lion matchstick? It could be counterfeit!