Can't light your Lion matchstick? It could be counterfeit!
John Maytham interviews Business Insider's Andrew Thompson.
In the age of load-shedding, it's more than likely you need a box of matches in your home.
But how many times have you struggled to light up that flame or burnt your fingers?
According to Business Insider, counterfeit matches are a surprisingly common problem in South Africa.
And it's creating problems for Lion Matches, the only manufacturer of matches in the country.
Lion have swallowed up a lot of the smaller factories and they produce three million matches per day. People started telling me matches are causing health and safety issues so I reached out to them and they said people are actually counterfeiting them.Andrew Thompson, Business Insider
A power cut one night took Thompson down a rabbit hole of trying to find out why matches are not as good as they used to be.
While Lion is adamant they have tight quality controls, they do admit to being hamstrung by the quality of natural resources such as wood.
Their response was that laws regarding alien tree plantation dictated that they were no longer allowed to plant poplar trees. They had to switch to pine which is more flimsy and there's more sap in it so it burns quicker. It also has more knots so some are more thinner and not as uniform. It's quite fascinating.Andrew Thompson, Business Insider
If you bought your box of matches at a larger supermarket, this is likely to be authentic as the Lion factory has the monopoly in this part of the retail sector, so it's far more tightly controlled.
I was told it's primarily cheap imports from the East that floods the market like other counterfeit goods. It's more common at informal outlets like spaza shops. They're so well made that it's almost impossible to tell as a consumer.Andrew Thompson, Business Insider
Scroll up for the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Can't light your Lion matchstick? It could be counterfeit!
More from Local
200 people so far infected by measles outbreak in South Africa
Since October, experts have been tracking a measles outbreak that has infected more than 200 people so far.Read More
Can you walk in a straight line? SA has run out of drunk driving test kits
In the middle of the busiest driving period of the year, South Africa is dealing with a shortage of drunk driving tests.Read More
Cele calls for speedy prosecution in alleged racism incident at Bloem resort
A video, that surfaced on social media on Christmas Day, shows a group of white men attacking two black teens for swimming in what they claim is a 'whites only' pool.Read More
KFC to temporarily close some stores due to power cuts
In a tweet on its official account, the franchise announced that ongoing scheduled power cuts had impacted its operations.Read More
Christmas Day racism: FS police confirm attempted murder probe
The trio were among a group of white men who allegedly shoved, slapped and strangled the siblings for swimming in what they called a 'whites only' pool.Read More
[SCAM WARNING] 'Grandparents scam' among those catching people out right now
Every year, there is a spate of online scams during the festive season.Read More
Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding on Tuesday
Eskom said this would be repeated every day for the rest of the week.Read More
Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert
A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC.Read More
Maintaining your mental health over the festive season
Dianne Hawker speaks to SADAG spokesperson, Vanishaa Gordhan on the importance of mental health during the holiday season.Read More
More from Business
KFC to temporarily close some stores due to power cuts
In a tweet on its official account, the franchise announced that ongoing scheduled power cuts had impacted its operations.Read More
[SCAM WARNING] 'Grandparents scam' among those catching people out right now
Every year, there is a spate of online scams during the festive season.Read More
Toyota, VW, Suzuki... Is it worthwhile buying a new car in 2023?
Is 2023 the year you buy a new car?Read More
Nifty debit/credit card tricks that can 'earn' you R10 000 over five years
It’s a free lunch if you use your debit and credit cards in this way.Read More
[90 years ago today] SA abandons 'gold standard', sparking economic expansion
On 27 December 1932, the country joined much of the rest of the world in delinking its currency to physical gold.Read More
Political and energy woes predicted to hinder SA economy performance into 2023
While the economy has shown resilience in the third quarter, it will contend with domestic and global volatility in the next year.Read More
Demand is plummeting, yet we still have loadshedding. Brace for a hectic 2023
"It's worrying that we're now two days from Christmas and we are still on stage four."Read More
South African saffron (cost: R250 000 per kg!) farmer takes on the world
The world's most expensive spice, saffron, locally retails for as much as R250 000 per kilogram.Read More
Meet Wayne Duvenage, the activist CEO that brought down E-tolls
Wayne Duvenage is the CEO of OUTA, the organisation that recently scored a victory by bringing an end to E-tolls.Read More