Cele calls for speedy prosecution in alleged racism incident at Bloem resort
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has called for the speedy prosecution of the three white men accused of attacking two black teens at the Maselspoort Resort in Bloemfontein.
A video, that surfaced on social media on Christmas Day, shows a group of white men attacking two black teens for swimming in what they claim is a 'whites only' pool.
Police in the Free State confirmed that a case of alleged murder was being investigated against the three men after it was ramped up from common assault.
#MaselpoortResort | JUST IN: Police have confirmed that after a review of the facts and statements presented to them, a case of attempted murder is now being investigated. They deny initially downplaying the matter by investigating common assault. @khanya_mntambo https://t.co/lJvAO0CUzE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 27, 2022
No arrests have been made.
Speaking on the sidelines of a festive season campaign in KwaZulu-Natal, Cele vowed to ensure that the matter would be dealt with swiftly.
"Those guys have left the lodge and we are hunting them there," the minister said.
Meanwhile, the tourism industry says it is worried that the alleged racist attack at the Maselspoort Resort would put a damper on the spirits of holidaymakers across the country.
The concerns from the tourism industry come as the country celebrates one of its busiest periods during the year, with domestic and international tourist activity at its peak.
SA Tourism said that racial profiling and discrimination was not good for the country's public image and for business.
The National Tourism Agency said that if the incident went unpunished, it could scare off holidaymakers.
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has also warned that bad publicity in the tourism sector runs the risk of setting the industry back as it recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and simply can't afford further setbacks.
Sisulu further called for police to finalise investigations speedily.
Maselspoort Resort is not currently graded by the Tourism Grading Council, a quality assurance body.
This article first appeared on EWN : Cele calls for speedy prosecution in alleged racism incident at Bloem resort
