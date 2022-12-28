Hunger is coming... 'Farmers cannot afford load shedding during harvest season'





John Maytham interviews Western Cape Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer.

While this should be a time when farmers are looking at just how much their crops could earn, they now have to worry about keeping their machines operational.

About 80% of farmers and producers receive their electricity supply from Eskom and the continuous disruptions to power are creating havoc for the harvesting period.

The harvest season is from November until the end of March. It's critical for us to have a regular supply of electricity... It costs between R500 000 and R1 million to put alternative energy in place and this will increase production costs on farms. Many farmers cannot afford this, especially small and medium-scale farms. Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Agriculture MEC

Farmers require a stable electricity supply to pump water for irrigation.

If anything goes wrong during irrigation, everything goes wrong in agriculture. Once you harvest, you need to transport your products to your pack houses and, lastly, it goes to your cold storage. So it's critical we have a regular supply of electricity. The problem is huge in the Western Cape as we are responsible for 55% of South Africa's primary agricultural exports. Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Agriculture MEC

The Department has approached Eskom to change its load-shedding algorithms to accommodate the needs of the harvesting period, particularly in high-production areas like Stellenbosch, Witzenberg, Matzikama, Breede Valley, and Theewaterskloof.

Farmers have had enough and many are putting up solar energy and using generators. But the biggest investment they've made already is to look at the current usage and to maximize the efficient use of electricity supply. Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Agriculture MEC

