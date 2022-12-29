Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Music

Legends we've lost and celebs we've loved in 2022... a walk down memory lane

29 December 2022 6:14 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
ray white
music news
media and entertainment industry

Television host and entertainment reporter Khotso Rams reflects on the legends lost and the things to be thankful for this year.

Ray White interviews Khotso Rams, a television host and entertainment reporter.

Upon reflecting on 2022, Rams paid tribute to many legends in the entertainment industry who passed away this year...

Big, great people who've made such an impact on the entertainment industry.

Khotso Rams, television host and entertainment reporter

Some of the great losses mentioned were local icons:

Riky Rick (34)

Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo (40)

Busi Lurayi (36)

Kuli Roberts (49)

Boitumelo Mooi AKA 'DJ Dimples' (28)

Sandile Nkululeko Mkhize AKA 'DJ Citi Lyts' (32)

Deborah Fraser (56)

...and many more (RIP).

RELATED: My daughter (10) and son (5) must start working early - Riky Rick

White also paid a special tribute to radio veteran, loved and fondly remembered 702 and 947 presenter and entertainer, Jeremy Mansfield.

Prankster, entertainer, and 702 radio icon, John Berks was also memorialised.

RELATED:

The Midday Report Express: Tribute to the radio legend Jeremy Mansfield

An icon and a legend: Friends, colleagues reflect on Jeremy Mansfield's life [LISTEN] CLASSIC JOHN BERKS PRANK FROM THE EARLY EIGHTIES JOHN BERKS REMEMBERED AS A PIONEER OF SOUTH AFRICAN TALK RADIO 'HE ENABLED EVERYBODY TO JUST LAUGH,' FORMER COLLEAGUES REMEMBER JOHN BERKS

White and Rams also discussed how musicians like Dr. Malinga and Zola 7 got candid this year about financial struggles and their cries for help to fans and the public.

They also recapped headline news that had us wrapped up in D.R.A.M.A...

You guessed it...

  • Cheesecake (AKA Sonia and Matthew Booth's cheating scandal) takes the #1 spot. #IfYouKnowYouKnow

  • A close second is Saint Lounge's naming and shaming of celebs who party on layby.

  • And Khanyi Mbau's move to Dubai and the raunchy scene in 'The Wife' (on Showmax) take third place.

RELATED:

Sonia Booth burns husband Matthew on social media for 'cheesecake' affair 'HOW I FOUND OUT MY PARTNER WAS CHEATING ON ME' ON THE FLASH DRIVE [[WATCH] Sonia Booth catches husband Matthew searching her parked car at the gym]

They also celebrated the new beginnings of many local and international celeb weddings, births, and baby picture reveals.

To the legends we've lost this year, thank you for the music and the entertainment — your legacies live on through your epic work.

We wish the world of entertainment, music, and its people well for 2023.

Three Finger Salute Good Luck GIFfrom Three Finger Salute GIFs

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on KFM : Legends we've lost and celebs we've loved in 2022... a walk down memory lane




Share this:
Share this:
