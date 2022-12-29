Legends we've lost and celebs we've loved in 2022... a walk down memory lane





Ray White interviews Khotso Rams, a television host and entertainment reporter.

Upon reflecting on 2022, Rams paid tribute to many legends in the entertainment industry who passed away this year...

Big, great people who've made such an impact on the entertainment industry. Khotso Rams, television host and entertainment reporter

Some of the great losses mentioned were local icons:

Riky Rick (34)

Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo (40)

Busi Lurayi (36)

Kuli Roberts (49)

Boitumelo Mooi AKA 'DJ Dimples' (28)

Sandile Nkululeko Mkhize AKA 'DJ Citi Lyts' (32)

Deborah Fraser (56)

...and many more (RIP).

White also paid a special tribute to radio veteran, loved and fondly remembered 702 and 947 presenter and entertainer, Jeremy Mansfield.

Prankster, entertainer, and 702 radio icon, John Berks was also memorialised.

White and Rams also discussed how musicians like Dr. Malinga and Zola 7 got candid this year about financial struggles and their cries for help to fans and the public.

They also recapped headline news that had us wrapped up in D.R.A.M.A...

You guessed it...

Cheesecake (AKA Sonia and Matthew Booth's cheating scandal) takes the #1 spot. #IfYouKnowYouKnow

A close second is Saint Lounge's naming and shaming of celebs who party on layby.

And Khanyi Mbau's move to Dubai and the raunchy scene in 'The Wife' (on Showmax) take third place.

They also celebrated the new beginnings of many local and international celeb weddings, births, and baby picture reveals.

To the legends we've lost this year, thank you for the music and the entertainment — your legacies live on through your epic work.

We wish the world of entertainment, music, and its people well for 2023.

