America's deadly blizzard of the century: 'Its grim stuff'
John Maytham interviews international correspondent John Adderley.
The holiday season in New York is usually a magical experience, but this Christmas has been a bleak one as millions of people have been affected by a massive storm.
With intense snowfalls, blistering winds, and sub-zero temperatures - it's been dubbed the "blizzard of the century".
As distressed families across New York tried to flee the snowstorm, some were trapped on snow-covered highways and inaccessible to rescue crews for hours.
About 20 000 US flights have been cancelled in recent days, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at terminals and desperate to get to a place of safety.
Officials say 50 people have died so far, with the death toll expected to rise.
New York state is badly hit as people are digging their way out of more than a meter of snow. Cars are being dug out of deep snow drifts. It's really grim stuff.John Adderley, The World View correspondent
In the worst city of Buffalo, they sent out military police to enforce a driving ban because they can't clear the snow piles on the road. Police are also responding to reports of looting and have made a number of arrests. There's the cancellation of thousands of flights and passengers stranded at airports. The only glimmer of hope is that the weather will slowly improve but that could bring other problems like flooding. So the chaos could continue for some time.John Adderley, The World View correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : America's deadly blizzard of the century: 'Its grim stuff'
