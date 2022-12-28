



This year seems to have flown by.

While we may be dragging our feet to work as we wipe the sleep from our eyes, we can’t help but think of the next time we get to sleep in and enjoy time in the sun.

Thanks to the public holidays, we can expect to get 14 days off in 2023, including two extra days thanks to the holidays that fall on a Sunday.

Upcoming Public Holidays:

Sunday, 1 January: New Year’s Day

Monday, 2 January: Public holiday New Year’s Day observed

Tuesday, 21 March: Human Rights Day

Friday, 7 April: Good Friday

Monday, 10 April: Family Day

Thursday, 27 April: Freedom Day

Monday, 1 May: Workers’ Day

Friday, 16 June: Youth Day

Wednesday, 9 August: National Women’s Day

Sunday, 24 September: Heritage Day

Monday, 25 September: Public holiday Heritage Day observed

Saturday, 16 December: Day of Reconciliation

Monday, 25 December: Christmas Day

Tuesday, 26 December: Day of Goodwill

If you’re looking to sneak in some extra rest days next year or if you have leave days to spare, we’ve got you with this handy cheatsheet to help you hack the public holidays:

Human Rights Day

Submit leave for 20 March to get an extra-long weekend.

*One leave day used.

Freedom Day and Worker's Day

Submit leave for 28 April and get Thursday to Monday off; that’s 5 days off.

*One leave day used.

National Women’s Day

Submit leave for the 10th and 11th to get a super long weekend.

*Two days of leave used.

Heritage Day

Submit leave for the 22nd to get a four-day weekend.

*One leave day used.

Christmas and Day of Goodwill

In 2023, Christmas and Day of Goodwill fall on a Monday and Tuesday, if you submit leave from 27,28, and 29 December, get you’ll return to work on 21 January 2024, getting eights days off for the price of three.

*Three leave days used.

This article first appeared on KFM : Use this 'annual leave' guide to help maximise public holidays in 2023