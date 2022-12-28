Use this 'annual leave' guide to help maximise public holidays in 2023
This year seems to have flown by.
While we may be dragging our feet to work as we wipe the sleep from our eyes, we can’t help but think of the next time we get to sleep in and enjoy time in the sun.
Thanks to the public holidays, we can expect to get 14 days off in 2023, including two extra days thanks to the holidays that fall on a Sunday.
Upcoming Public Holidays:
Sunday, 1 January: New Year’s Day
Monday, 2 January: Public holiday New Year’s Day observed
Tuesday, 21 March: Human Rights Day
Friday, 7 April: Good Friday
Monday, 10 April: Family Day
Thursday, 27 April: Freedom Day
Monday, 1 May: Workers’ Day
Friday, 16 June: Youth Day
Wednesday, 9 August: National Women’s Day
Sunday, 24 September: Heritage Day
Monday, 25 September: Public holiday Heritage Day observed
Saturday, 16 December: Day of Reconciliation
Monday, 25 December: Christmas Day
Tuesday, 26 December: Day of Goodwill
If you’re looking to sneak in some extra rest days next year or if you have leave days to spare, we’ve got you with this handy cheatsheet to help you hack the public holidays:
Human Rights Day
Submit leave for 20 March to get an extra-long weekend.
*One leave day used.
Freedom Day and Worker's Day
Submit leave for 28 April and get Thursday to Monday off; that’s 5 days off.
*One leave day used.
National Women’s Day
Submit leave for the 10th and 11th to get a super long weekend.
*Two days of leave used.
Heritage Day
Submit leave for the 22nd to get a four-day weekend.
*One leave day used.
Christmas and Day of Goodwill
In 2023, Christmas and Day of Goodwill fall on a Monday and Tuesday, if you submit leave from 27,28, and 29 December, get you’ll return to work on 21 January 2024, getting eights days off for the price of three.
*Three leave days used.
This article first appeared on KFM : Use this 'annual leave' guide to help maximise public holidays in 2023
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_101089792_young-family-with-two-children-packing-for-holiday-.html
