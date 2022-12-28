



John Maytham interviews international correspondent John Adderley.

China is experiencing a surge in cases, with hospitals struggling to cope.

The country recorded 37 million new cases in a single day last week.

It is the biggest outbreak since the pandemic started in Wuhan three years ago.

Since March 2020, China has had among the world's toughest Covid restrictions, with city-wide lockdowns and strict quarantine and isolation periods.

Now, the country is moving towards living with Covid-19 like elsewhere in the world.

China has scrapped its mass testing policy and people travelling to China no longer require quarantine.

The ending of its "zero Covid" policy is likely a response to widespread protests against lockdowns, says Adderley.

Some people in China are saying the government should wait till the Covid wave passes before they open up the country. A number of countries like Japan, India, and Italy are a little bit weary as they've seen the Covid infections going up in China and now want to tighten restrictions on arrivals from China. So all eyes will be on China to see what the impact of these massive changes to their policies is. John Adderley, The World View correspondent

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : China opens borders, scraps strict Covid-19 policies despite HUGE surge in cases