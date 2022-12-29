



The funds were negotiated and agreed upon by three farmers, the activist group Friends of the Earth Netherlands, and two Nigerian lawyers, Chima Williams and Channa Samkalden.

They initiated legal proceedings 15 years ago in Hague, for oil pollution in Goi, Oruma, and Ikot Ada Udo.

This follows a ruling by a Dutch court in 2021 that ordered the international company to pay the claimants compensation over oil spills that took place in the villages between 2004 and 2007.

It is important to note that Shell has not admitted to liability for the act but is willing to pay compensation.

The interesting thing about Shell… no admission of liability but they are going to pay compensation. JJ Cornish, Journalist and African Affairs authoritative commentator

© settapongd/123rf.com

He asks what this would mean for future instances of pollution.

What about later oil spills because it is a very highly, highly polluted industry... I think it’s a case of 'watch the space'. JJ Cornish, Journalist and African Affairs authoritative commentator

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Shell pays farmers R272 million for oil damage, despite not confessing guilt