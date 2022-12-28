Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
3 people arrested for attack on 2 black teens at Maselspoort Resort The trio was nabbed on Wednesday morning after a video surfaced on social media earlier in the week. 28 December 2022 11:43 AM
Driver of truck that exploded in Boksburg released from jail He was arrested on Sunday at a hospital and charged with several cases of culpable homicide. 28 December 2022 11:15 AM
Hunger is coming... 'Farmers cannot afford load shedding during harvest season' South Africa's farmers are under threat due to sustained high levels of load shedding. 28 December 2022 9:18 AM
View all Local
Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC. 27 December 2022 9:17 AM
Political and energy woes predicted to hinder SA economy performance into 2023 While the economy has shown resilience in the third quarter, it will contend with domestic and global volatility in the next year. 23 December 2022 4:58 PM
The Midday Report Express: Business group suing Eskom over load reduction All the news you need to know. 23 December 2022 2:12 PM
View all Politics
Can't light your Lion matchstick? It could be counterfeit! Have you bought an unreliable box of matches? It could be counterfeit. 28 December 2022 6:45 AM
[SCAM WARNING] 'Grandparents scam' among those catching people out right now Every year, there is a spate of online scams during the festive season. 27 December 2022 10:38 AM
Toyota, VW, Suzuki... Is it worthwhile buying a new car in 2023? Is 2023 the year you buy a new car? 27 December 2022 10:07 AM
View all Business
Air fryer wars: Here's which ones to buy If it's one thing most people wanted on Black Friday, it was an air fryer; hailed as a must-have for any kitchen. 28 December 2022 10:57 AM
Use this 'annual leave' guide to help maximise public holidays in 2023 Take advantage of these public holidays to score some extra leave days. 28 December 2022 9:56 AM
200 people so far infected by measles outbreak in South Africa Since October, experts have been tracking a measles outbreak that has infected more than 200 people so far. 28 December 2022 7:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
View all Sport
6 of the best Christmas movies to binge this holiday A Christmas movie marathon is one of the festive activities you may enjoy. 23 December 2022 10:34 AM
'It's the highest accolade for a musician,': SA trio scores Grammy nomination The collaboration of three local artists, Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode has been nominated for a Grammy. 21 December 2022 5:49 AM
Nelson Mandela Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch Netflix series Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and The Nelson Mandela Foundation recently announced the launch of their joint documentary. 20 December 2022 11:23 AM
View all Entertainment
Zambia abolishes the death penalty The Southern African country will outlaw two of its colonial-era laws; the death penalty and criminal defamation of the president. 28 December 2022 11:21 AM
America's deadly blizzard of the century: 'Its grim stuff' The United States is suffering through epic, deadly blizzards. 28 December 2022 8:49 AM
100 million Americans face coldest winter in 30 years The United States of America is set for a record-cold Christmas. 23 December 2022 10:56 AM
View all World
Zambia abolishes the death penalty The Southern African country will outlaw two of its colonial-era laws; the death penalty and criminal defamation of the president. 28 December 2022 11:21 AM
Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction) Ghana's Finance Ministry says it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans as it g... 21 December 2022 6:49 PM
Hippos are the latest target for poachers Poachers are targetting hippos for their giant teeth. 20 December 2022 11:52 AM
View all Africa
Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC. 27 December 2022 9:17 AM
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday. 22 December 2022 9:17 AM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener. 22 December 2022 4:13 AM
View all Opinion
Driver of truck that exploded in Boksburg released from jail

28 December 2022 11:15 AM
by Thabiso Goba
He was arrested on Sunday at a hospital and charged with several cases of culpable homicide.

JOHANNESBURG - The man who drove a gas tanker that exploded in Boksburg on Christmas Eve, killing 18 people, has been released from jail.

The man was due to appear on Wednesday at the Boksburg Magistrates Court.

Several people, including political parties, who had gathered outside the court were left disappointed when it was announced that the man who drove the gas tanker would not be appearing.

A senior prosecutor, who did not want to be named, told the media that the truck driver was released by police due to insufficient evidence.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu)'s Sibusiso Valashiya said that police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) needed to explain themselves to the country.

"Saps has denied us the opportunity of what happened and how do we move forward in terms of closure," Valashiya said.

He said that the families of the nine health workers and several other people, including several children, who died needed justice.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the NPA for further details and is awaiting a response on the driver's release and why he has not been charged.


This article first appeared on EWN : Driver of truck that exploded in Boksburg released from jail




28 December 2022 11:15 AM
by Thabiso Goba
More from Local

A screengrab from a video showing a man attacking a teen at the Maselspoort Resort near Bloemfontein. Picture: @Tyn0e/Twitter.com

3 people arrested for attack on 2 black teens at Maselspoort Resort

28 December 2022 11:43 AM

The trio was nabbed on Wednesday morning after a video surfaced on social media earlier in the week.

Farmer with maize harvest © 123branex/123rf.com

Hunger is coming... 'Farmers cannot afford load shedding during harvest season'

28 December 2022 9:18 AM

South Africa's farmers are under threat due to sustained high levels of load shedding.

© perutskyi/123rf.com

200 people so far infected by measles outbreak in South Africa

28 December 2022 7:48 AM

Since October, experts have been tracking a measles outbreak that has infected more than 200 people so far.

© adragan8/123rf.com

Can you walk in a straight line? SA has run out of drunk driving test kits

28 December 2022 7:16 AM

In the middle of the busiest driving period of the year, South Africa is dealing with a shortage of drunk driving tests.

Can't light your Lion matchstick? It could be counterfeit!

28 December 2022 6:45 AM

Have you bought an unreliable box of matches? It could be counterfeit.

Free State police are investigating a case of attempted murder against three white men following an alleged incident of racism at the Maselspoort Resort.

Cele calls for speedy prosecution in alleged racism incident at Bloem resort

28 December 2022 5:50 AM

A video, that surfaced on social media on Christmas Day, shows a group of white men attacking two black teens for swimming in what they claim is a 'whites only' pool.

Picture: Pixabay.com

KFC to temporarily close some stores due to power cuts

28 December 2022 5:20 AM

In a tweet on its official account, the franchise announced that ongoing scheduled power cuts had impacted its operations.

White man pulling the hair of a black teenage boy at Maselspoort Resort & Conference Centre. Picture: Screenshot.

Christmas Day racism: FS police confirm attempted murder probe

27 December 2022 2:29 PM

The trio were among a group of white men who allegedly shoved, slapped and strangled the siblings for swimming in what they called a 'whites only' pool.

© fizkes/123rf.com

[SCAM WARNING] 'Grandparents scam' among those catching people out right now

27 December 2022 10:38 AM

Every year, there is a spate of online scams during the festive season.

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding on Tuesday

27 December 2022 10:14 AM

Eskom said this would be repeated every day for the rest of the week.

Trending

Hunger is coming... 'Farmers cannot afford load shedding during harvest season'

Local Business

KFC to temporarily close some stores due to power cuts

Business Local

Here's what the academic calendar for 2023 looks like

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Families of Boksburg explosion victims demand answers for driver’s release

28 December 2022 4:52 PM

Boksburg blast: E-hailing drivers whose cars were blown up want compensation

28 December 2022 4:43 PM

NICD warns of measles outbreak, urges parents to vaccinate kids

28 December 2022 3:26 PM

