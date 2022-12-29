Boksburg explosion: 'Tambo Memorial Hospital has a physical and emotional hole'
Thabo Shole-Mashao interviews Motaletale Modiba, ANC Gauteng Media Officer and Ekurhuleni EMS Spokesperson William Ntladi.
The fatal gas tanker explosion's damage spans beyond the loss of lives as a nearby medical centre, Tambo Memorial Hospital, suffered extensive structural damage.
Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development Lebogang Maile told the media on Tuesday that the cost of the Boksburg explosion is estimated at about R18 million.
All operations at the hospital have been suspended.
Modiba asks for patience from the community as healthcare workers assist individuals while they mourn for their nine slain co-workers.
While spirits are down, rendering of services will continue, he says.
Services will need to continue but yet at the same time there is this gaping hole.Motaletale Modiba, ANC Gauteng Media Officer
Meanwhile, first responder Ntladi says the biggest challenge on Saturday was dealing with onlookers who took out their mobile phones to take pictures of the fatal incident.
... bystanders... taking photos is quite a challenge to us as emergency services because that’s when interference [happens].William Ntladi, Ekurhuleni EMS Spokesperson
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.
