Lotto results: Wednesday, 28 December 2022
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 28 December 2022 are:
Lotto: 08, 22, 30, 40, 42, 49 B: 41
Lotto Plus 1: 07, 22, 36, 48, 49, 50 B: 41
Lotto Plus 2: 04, 13, 17, 22, 25, 32 B: 19
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 28/12/22 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 28, 2022
#LOTTO: 08, 22, 30, 40, 42, 49#B: 41
#LOTTOPLUS1: 07, 22, 36, 48, 49, 50#B: 41#LOTTOPLUS2: 04, 13, 17, 22, 25, 32#B: 19 pic.twitter.com/FbfCs0eOxw
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (28/12/22)!— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 28, 2022
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/TjGSBO678H
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (28/12/22)!— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 28, 2022
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/RZokOYMMpE
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (28/12/22)!— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 28, 2022
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/CFwqFONZCk
This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 28 December 2022
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Good Samaritan gives somewhat cynical homeless man R1600
With a random act of kindness and a homeless man's critique of SA motorists — maybe, this video will harness some kindness in us.Read More
'Long Covid' may cause micro blood clots in organs
As the world grapples with a post-Covid-19 reality, long-covid remains a difficult reminder of the past three challenging years.Read More
Air fryer wars: Here's which ones to buy
If it's one thing most people wanted on Black Friday, it was an air fryer; hailed as a must-have for any kitchen.Read More
Use this 'annual leave' guide to help maximise public holidays in 2023
Take advantage of these public holidays to score some extra leave days.Read More
200 people so far infected by measles outbreak in South Africa
Since October, experts have been tracking a measles outbreak that has infected more than 200 people so far.Read More
Here's what the academic calendar for 2023 looks like
It's back-to-school season, and time to plan the year ahead.Read More
[SCAM WARNING] 'Grandparents scam' among those catching people out right now
Every year, there is a spate of online scams during the festive season.Read More
Toyota, VW, Suzuki... Is it worthwhile buying a new car in 2023?
Is 2023 the year you buy a new car?Read More
Nifty debit/credit card tricks that can 'earn' you R10 000 over five years
It’s a free lunch if you use your debit and credit cards in this way.Read More