Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Mbalula: No state resources should be used to fund ANC activities

29 December 2022 6:14 AM
by Tshidi Madia
African National Congress ANC
free state anc
ANC January 8 statement
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has met with the interim provincial committee in the Free State on the back of a memorandum demanding some government departments in the province provide goods and services for the party’s upcoming 111th birthday celebration.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has met with the interim provincial committee in the Free State on the back of a memorandum demanding some government departments in the province provide goods and services for the party’s upcoming 111th birthday celebration.

The ANC is due to deliver its January 8 statement in the Free State in just a few weeks' time.

In the memo, which Eyewitness News has seen, departments such as transport, public works, cooperative governance as well as economics and small business, are tasked with bringing ANC supporters to the birthday rally, while the procurement of the cake, champagne and 55 doves has been left to the department of social development.

Mbalula said that no state coffers should be used to fund ANC activities.

As the ANC fast approaches its 111th birthday celebration, it seems attempts by the party in the Free State to put on a lavish event are reliant on state resources.

This in a province where most municipalities are fast decaying.

Eyewitness News understands that ANC provincial leadership got a tongue-lashing from the newly-elected secretary-general, Mbalula.

He's told Eyewitness News that the ANC was looking into the claims.

"I'm following up on that correspondence, including its origins, and seeking clarity from the leadership of the province as that will not be tolerated," Mbalula said.

The former liberation party rotates its birthday celebration across the provinces, with most being tasked with setting out how the anniversary will play out. Mbalula said that this time, the treasurer-general’s office was involved.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the rally taking place in Mangaung.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mbalula: No state resources should be used to fund ANC activities




