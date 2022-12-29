China lifts travel ban – tourism needs the boost, should we let them in?
John Maytham interviews Rosemary Anderson, FEDHASA National Chairperson.
Citizens of China are now able to leave the country more freely as its travel ban has been lifted after almost three years.
RELATED: China opens borders, scraps strict Covid-19 policies despite HUGE surge in cases
This means that the tourism industry will flourish as more people will be doing more exploring.
Anderson weighs in:
- The number of inbound Chinese tourists to South Africa was not huge prior to the pandemic
It is not really a big number of tourists that actually follow us; that's actually the problem.Rosemary Anderson, FEDHASA National Chairperson
- South African authorities would first need to assess risks posed by the surge of Covid cases in China and put the necessary precautions in place prior to them entering the country.
As long as we could actually stay safe, then it would be a huge market that could possibly actually benefit South Africa.Rosemary Anderson, FEDHASA National Chairperson
- There are different niches within the Chinese market such as the high-end market that typically frequents the United States but has now shown interest in visiting South Africa for the wildlife.
International tourism is basically foreign currency coming into our country and that's what we really, really need in order to be able to grow the industry and jobs.Rosemary Anderson, FEDHASA National Chairperson
- In order for Chinese citizens to enter South Africa, they would first need to physically present themselves in front of the Embassy or Visa Tourist Centre, which makes the process of entering the country challenging.
We do not make it easy for the Chinese to visit South Africa, and that's something we really need to look at. We need to make it easy for markets that really want to visit South Africa...Rosemary Anderson, FEDHASA National Chairperson
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : China lifts travel ban – tourism needs the boost, should we let them in?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_173179190_asian-senior-elderly-travel-to-south-africa-on-peak-top-of-table-mountain-scenic-view-over-cape-town.html?vti=mvl7ckpcotcaqgkcub-1-12
More from Business
Permanent stage 4 load shedding a real possibility in 2023
Load shedding is expected to escalate well into the new year, with permanent stage 4 power cuts becoming an imminent reality.Read More
WhatsApp will stop working on many older, popular smartphones on 1 January
Is it time for an upgrade? So many people simply can't afford to buy a new phone, says tech journalist Toby Shapshak.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Free State racial assault accused released
All the news you need to know.Read More
Load shedding is making South Africa poorer and poorer, warns economist
Long and consistent power cuts are not just inconveniencing South Africans but also tearing through the country’s economy.Read More
Use this 'annual leave' guide to help maximise public holidays in 2023
Take advantage of these public holidays to score some extra leave days.Read More
Hunger is coming... 'Farmers cannot afford load shedding during harvest season'
South Africa's farmers are under threat due to sustained high levels of load shedding.Read More
Angola's corruption-accused Isabel dos Santos may have to forfeit $1 billion
Formerly the richest woman in Africa, Isabel dos Santos could lose over $1 billion dollars in properties and shares.Read More
Can't light your Lion matchstick? It could be counterfeit!
Have you bought an unreliable box of matches? It could be counterfeit.Read More
KFC to temporarily close some stores due to power cuts
In a tweet on its official account, the franchise announced that ongoing scheduled power cuts had impacted its operations.Read More