Pope Francis asks for special prayers for former Pope Benedict’s ill-health
John Maytham interviews international correspondent John Adderley.
Pope Francis asked for prayers for his predecessor former pontiff Benedict XVI’s steadily declining health, describing his condition as "very ill".
Benedict became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries due to his advanced age.
Nearly nine years later it seems the former Pope’s health has taken a turn for the worst.
His exit from the Vatican came as a shock to the Catholic community.
Benedict, of course, abdicated in 2013 when he was 85, after nearly eight years of being the spiritual leader of nearly 1.8 billion Catholics...John Adderley, Senior Broadcast Journalist - The BBC
It was quite a shock resignation; it was actually the first time a pope had actually resigned in nearly 600 years.John Adderley, Senior Broadcast Journalist - The BBC
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Pope Francis asks for special prayers for former Pope Benedict’s ill-health
More from World
5000 cases of drink-spiking reported in 2022 - NPCC
Britain's police warn women to guard against drink spiking following nearly 5000 cases reported during the year.Read More
After 100 days, Iran’s women-led anti-government protests are NOT slowing down
The protests for women and their rights in Iran have not slowed down despite the decrease in media coverage.Read More
2022 was the hottest year on record in the UK
The year has been the hottest one in Britain since records began in 1884.Read More
US to implement mandatory Covid tests for Chinese tourists
As of January 2023, the US will start requiring a negative Covid-19 test for Chinese travellers entering the country.Read More
Zambia abolishes the death penalty
The Southern African country will outlaw two of its colonial-era laws; the death penalty and criminal defamation of the president.Read More
America's deadly blizzard of the century: 'Its grim stuff'
The United States is suffering through epic, deadly blizzards.Read More
100 million Americans face coldest winter in 30 years
The United States of America is set for a record-cold Christmas.Read More
8 teenage girls charged with murdering of homeless man in 'swarm attack'
Eight young girls, aged 13 to 16, have been charged with the murder of a 59-year-old man in Toronto, Canada.Read More
USA gives Ukraine an additional $45bn: 'An investment in global security'
Professor Irina Filatova (University of KwaZulu-Natal) informs Lester Kiewit about the latest in Russian affairs.Read More