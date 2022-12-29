



John Maytham interviews international correspondent John Adderley.

Pope Francis asked for prayers for his predecessor former pontiff Benedict XVI’s steadily declining health, describing his condition as "very ill".

Benedict became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries due to his advanced age.

Nearly nine years later it seems the former Pope’s health has taken a turn for the worst.

His exit from the Vatican came as a shock to the Catholic community.

Benedict, of course, abdicated in 2013 when he was 85, after nearly eight years of being the spiritual leader of nearly 1.8 billion Catholics... John Adderley, Senior Broadcast Journalist - The BBC

It was quite a shock resignation; it was actually the first time a pope had actually resigned in nearly 600 years. John Adderley, Senior Broadcast Journalist - The BBC

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Pope Francis asks for special prayers for former Pope Benedict’s ill-health