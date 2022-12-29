US to implement mandatory Covid tests for Chinese tourists
John Maytham interviews international correspondent John Adderley (scroll to 02:36).
American officials are citing concerns about the lack of adequate and transparent information about Covid-19 cases in China.
The US is also worried that surging cases from China may result in the emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.
China has in turn accused Western countries along with their media of distorting changes to China’s Covid-19 policies.
China has actually stopped recording the data now, so we don’t know the true toll of daily cases and deaths... I think there are widespread suspicion and lots of evidence to say it is a big concern there.John Adderley, Senior Broadcast Journalist - The BBC
