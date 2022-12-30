'Long Covid' may cause micro blood clots in organs
Africa Melane interviews Stellenbosch University’s Physiological Research Professor Resia Pretorius.
Right now, about 100 million people are suffering from long Covid.
It remains hard to diagnose and treat and has no cure.
It is often seen in patients that do not get better and experience consistent symptoms after four weeks of contracting acute Covid-19.
The long-standing illness often manifests as extreme fatigue, unrelenting brain fog and sudden bouts of shortness of breath.
Pretorius is part of a team researching one of the lesser-known causes of long Covid – inflammatory micro clots.
We believe it might be as much as 40% of individuals that contracted acute Covid will eventually suffer from long Covid.Resia Pretorius, Research Professor and head of Physiological Sciences - University of Stellenbosch
When Covid-19 first came to light it was initially thought to be a typical respiratory disease, however, her research has shown the formation of tiny clots as the underlying cause of illness.
Pretorius believes that long-covid causes clotting pathologies in the human body and thus should be classified as a syndrome.
Clots end up in the bloodstream and often prohibit the optimum functioning of organ systems.
Unfortunately these little clots then also prevent our vasculature from bringing oxygen to our cells... which might be to our muscle cells, brain, heart and other organ systems.Resia Pretorius, Research Professor and head of Physiological Sciences - University of Stellenbosch
People with genetic clotting pathologies might actually also be more prone to develop long-covid.Resia Pretorius, Research Professor and head of Physiological Sciences - University of Stellenbosch
Scroll up to listen to the conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Long Covid' may cause micro blood clots in organs
