Vivienne Westwood, 'Queen of British fashion', dies 'peacefully' at 81





The 'mother of punk' is remembered for pioneering British fashion with her androgynous designs, punk style, and iconic slogan tees birthed in the 1970s.

She's also memorialised for dressing some of the biggest stars in fashion (amongst many other things).

It's reported that she died peacefully doing things she loved right up until the end (what a great way way to go).

Tributes from her fashionista friends, family, design houses and media are pouring in...

She never failed to surprise and shock. You did it first. Always. Incredible style with brilliant and meaningful substance. I continue to learn from your words, and, all of your extraordinary creations. Marc Jacobs, Hollywood fashion designer

I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Andreas Kronthaler, Westwood's husband & creative partner

Dame Vivienne Westwood, the fashion designer, activist and iconoclast, has died today at the age of 81. She died peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Clapham, South London, an official statement from her team said: https://t.co/g6pd1I5UbI pic.twitter.com/YkPKc5rq7g ' British Vogue (@BritishVogue) December 29, 2022

Rest in peace Vivienne Westwood, punk’s grande dame.

Photo by Wayne Hanson for #GQMOTY 2021. pic.twitter.com/5JMFbD8SqO ' British GQ (@BritishGQ) December 29, 2022

Photos: Vivienne Westwood, the designer who died on Thursday at 81, pushed fashion in the direction of her raw and edgy notions of beauty, her eclectic politics and her lifelong determination to kick out the jams and subvert all norms. https://t.co/OVKQDeuh8v pic.twitter.com/d9S0xQsamt ' The New York Times (@nytimes) December 30, 2022

We are saddened to learn about the passing of legendary designer Vivienne Westwood. A true revolutionary and rebellious force in fashion. pic.twitter.com/4ECNWpAarn ' V&A (@V_and_A) December 29, 2022

To the fashion rebel and punk QUEEN, thank you for sharing your work, creativity, and irreverent attitude towards life, fashion, and the establishment for decades.

Vivienne Westwood (8 April 1941 - 29 December 2022)

Fashion icon

Non-conformist

Legend

May you rest in peace...

