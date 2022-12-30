Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama
JOHANNESBURG - Authorities in Botswana have issued a warrant for former president Ian Khama’s arrest.
Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana.
He was summoned to appear in court there in April but was a no-show.
The warrant, which has been shared on social media by Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, was issued on Thursday.
It’s been stamped and signed by regional magistrate, Mareledi Dipate.
It states that there are reasonable grounds of suspicion against Khama that he committed the crimes for which he’s been charged and if spotted, it calls for him to be apprehended immediately and brought before the Broadhurst regional court "to be examined and to answer to the said information and to be further dealt with according to the law".
Khama is believed to be in South Africa at the moment.
He left his home country and came here last November.
This article first appeared on EWN : Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News
More from Africa
Shell pays farmers R272 million for oil damage, despite not confessing guilt
International oil company Shell will pay €15 million (R272 million) to three Nigerian farmers and their villages in Niger Delta.Read More
Zambia abolishes the death penalty
The Southern African country will outlaw two of its colonial-era laws; the death penalty and criminal defamation of the president.Read More
Angola's corruption-accused Isabel dos Santos may have to forfeit $1 billion
Formerly the richest woman in Africa, Isabel dos Santos could lose over $1 billion dollars in properties and shares.Read More
Ghana defaulting on most of its foreign debts (remember Nkrumah's prediction)
Ghana's Finance Ministry says it will not service debts including its Eurobonds, commercial loans and most bilateral loans as it goes about restructuring its external debt.Read More
Hippos are the latest target for poachers
Poachers are targetting hippos for their giant teeth.Read More
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises
The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affecting SA's own sources of energy.Read More
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt
Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed.Read More
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid
Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million.Read More
Is green hydrogen the next major area of investment and growth in South Africa?
The most prevalent element in the universe, hydrogen, is essential to achieving global climate change commitments.Read More
More from Local
Permanent stage 4 load shedding a real possibility in 2023
Load shedding is expected to escalate well into the new year, with permanent stage 4 power cuts becoming an imminent reality.Read More
'Long Covid' may cause micro blood clots in organs
As the world grapples with a post-Covid-19 reality, long-covid remains a difficult reminder of the past three challenging years.Read More
WhatsApp will stop working on many older, popular smartphones on 1 January
Is it time for an upgrade? So many people simply can't afford to buy a new phone, says tech journalist Toby Shapshak.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Free State racial assault accused released
All the news you need to know.Read More
Loadshedding in 2023 willl be AT LEAST be as bad as it was in 2022 - expert
"I have no doubt that load shedding this coming year is going to be as bad as this year," warns energy expert Chris Yelland.Read More
Boksburg blast death toll rises to 27 - Gauteng Health Dept
The death toll has continued to climb over the past few days and the department’s Motalatale Modiba said that it was now sitting at 27.Read More
Mbalula: No state resources should be used to fund ANC activities
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has met with the interim provincial committee in the Free State on the back of a memorandum demanding some government departments in the province provide goods and services for the party’s upcoming 111th birthday celebration.Read More
Boksburg explosion: 'Tambo Memorial Hospital has a physical and emotional hole'
The death toll from the Boksburg blast that happened on Christmas Eve has risen to 26.Read More
Black teen who was almost drowned recalls 'attack on his identity' at FS resort
Three White men were caught slapping and strangling two young Black brothers near Bloemfontein in an alleged racist incident.Read More