Opinion
Sport

Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar pay moving tribute to Pelé, who passed away on Thursday

30 December 2022 7:59 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Pele
John Maytham
The World View
John Adderley

The death of Pelé has left the world in sorrow, and many football stars have taken to social media to express their sympathies.

John Maytham interviews international correspondent John Adderley.

Football legend and pioneer Edson Arantes do Nascimento, famously known as Pelé, passed away on Thursday.

A stamp printed in Congo, dedicated to the World Cup in Argentina in 1978, shows Pele. © neftali77/123rf.com
A stamp printed in Congo, dedicated to the World Cup in Argentina in 1978, shows Pele. © neftali77/123rf.com

RELATED: Brazilian football legend Pele dead at 82

Pelé's death comes after a long battle with colon cancer which was confirmed by the Albert Einstein hospital in Brazil, where he underwent treatment.

The legend's daughter took to Instagram to announce the passing of her father with the caption "Everything we are is because of you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace 💔💔💔".

Screenshot of Pele's daughter, Kely Nascimento's Instagram announcing the death of football legend
Screenshot of Pele's daughter, Kely Nascimento's Instagram announcing the death of football legend

The death of Pelé has shaken the world of sports and many football stars have taken to social media to express their love, respect and fond memories of Pelé.

Before Pelé, 10 was just a number. I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pelé football was just a sport. Pelé has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment. He gave voice to the poor, and to Blacks and mostly, he gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He's gone but his magic remains. Pelé is FOREVER!!

Neymar, Brazilian football player

My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere 'goodbye' to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing. An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever. The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from a distance. He will never be forgotten, and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pelé.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese football player

Rest in peace, Pele.

Lionel Messi, Argentine football player

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar pay moving tribute to Pelé, who passed away on Thursday




Share this:
