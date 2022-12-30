



This video of a 'Good Samaritan' gifting a homeless man food essentials and R1600 just in time for Christmas made it all around social media recently...

We're so glad to see human angels still exist.

As seen, the grateful recipient can't believe this random act of kindness and asks the giver if they're sure about gifting 'so much money' throughout the video.

His disbelief in rare bouts of kindness gave us goosebumps.

Still can’t get over my heart why someone will give so much money. I don’t want there to be a catch and then next year someone tells me that I need to pay back that money. I will never be able to have that money. Unnamed man from video

Then, he also said this and got the waterworks flowing, for real...

You guys sitting in your car, and I’m coming up to your window, now you make if you’re talking on the telephone but you’re not really talking to anybody. It's just to get rid of me. Why must I help the poor? Or another one will roll up the window in my face. Unnamed man from video

So, as motorists or passenger princesses, do you relate to this man's truth?

There are memes about it after all.

It's a harsh truth that can maybe, just maybe help us find some empathy, humanity, and acts of kindness — the world desperately needs it.

So, how about making this one part of our 2023 New Year's resolutions?

Let's be and do better, Mzansi, just like this 'Good Samaritan'.

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Good Samaritan gives somewhat cynical homeless man R1600