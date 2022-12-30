WhatsApp will stop working on many older, popular smartphones on 1 January
Africa Melane interviews tech journalist Toby Shapshak.
Smartphone users across the world will be impacted when WhatsApp stops working on 49 popular smartphones on 1 January 2023.
RELATED: WhatsApp outage reveals how reliant people are on messaging platforms
Many people across the world, particularly in Africa, do not have the means to buy a new phone to stay connected.
The vast majority of new users are coming from emerging markets, such as Africa... a very poor continent.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist
WhatsApp is the "glue that holds the messaging of the internet together", says Shapshak.
Some of the brands that will be impacted include Apple, Samsung, LG, Huawei, Sony and Lenovo, amongst others.
We live in a world where the vast majority of people can't afford a $50 to $100 smartphone.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist
So many people in the world can't afford to buy a new phone, and therefore what they have is what they use.Toby Shapshak, tech journalist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : WhatsApp will stop working on many older, popular smartphones on 1 January
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/whatsapp.html?oriSearch=whatsapp+voice+message&sti=mrc28r95squ4wp3cbk|&mediapopup=84844289
